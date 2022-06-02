Andrew Garfield, The Amazing Spider-Man John Schwartzman/Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. via Getty Images

It's Thursday, June 2, the day after the first of the month, which means there are a bunch of new movies on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list because Netflix adds tons of movies to its library at the beginning of each month. The new movies on the list are led by the new No. 1, The Amazing Spider-Man, aka the one with Andrew Garfield. Other new titles are comedy classic Anchorman at No. 3 and late period Jean-Claude Van Damme thriller We Die Young at No. 9.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Thursday, June 2

For fans of: Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man, the year 2012 | Is it good?: It's great and worthy of its cultural resurgence

Andrew Garfield was our shortest lived, and arguably most unsung, Spider-Man, which is why it was so much fun to see him — stop reading if you're sensitive about getting spoiled for a movie that's been out for months — reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Amazing Spider-Man's only crime is that it's a pretty formulaic Spidey origin story with a lame villain, but Garfield and Emma Stone are both so good in it that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: David Cronenberg as an actor | Is it good?: Yes

This thriller is set at a motel in Ontario, so it's sort of like a dark Schitt's Creek. It's about a woman who returns home to the small town where she believes she witnessed a kidnapping when she was a child, a crime that's never been solved and may not have even happened. It's a solid little slow-burn thriller with a fun supporting performance from legendary director and occasional actor David Cronenberg. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Loving lamps | Is it good?: It's a classic

Anchorman takes us back to a bygone era: the time before Adam McKay pivoted to auteurism. McKay directed this comedy, which stars Will Ferrell as a pompous news anchor who clashes with his female cohost, played by Christina Applegate. If you were alive in the early 2000s, you couldn't escape the constant barrage of people quoting this movie. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: Adults in high school, comas | Is it good?: Nah

Rebel Wilson is back! Did you miss her? Well, in any case, here's a movie where she plays a cheerleader who falls into a coma for 20 years and wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to finish high school. You'd think they'd let her do it online or something, but then we wouldn't have this movie, would we? It's a pretty big stinker, but Sam Richardson is in it, and I love seeing him in stuff. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The Simple Life, cowboy hats, ranches | Is it good?: It's definitely not Netflix's worst original rom-com

Victoria Justice plays a Los Angeles sommelier who tries to secure a new client by traveling to Australia to work on their farm, doing manual labor for the first time in her life. And as if that weren't crazy enough, she also strikes up a bond with the hot ranch hand (Adam Demos). I wonder how this one will work out. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Production design, being a little uncomfortable | Is it good?: Quality is in the eye of the beholder with this one

Johnny Depp is a really creepy Willy Wonka in Tim Burton's 2005 adaptation of Roald Dahl's famous novel. Some people really like this movie, while others are skeeved out by Depp's aloof kinda Michael Jackson-y thing. It's one of the weirder blockbusters of the 2000s. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Bromance, epics, insane action

As Americans, we're pretty much just "Marvel movie, drrr drrr, Star Wars, drrr drrr," but now's your chance to expand your range to some quality action from international cinema. S.S. Rajamouli's insane epic RRR is a global phenomenon, a dazzling period adventure about two real figures from India's history who meet, form a friendship, and fight the British Raj together, and find a missing girl. With over-the-top, physics-defying action sequences, you won't care that it runs over three hours long. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Dudes, laughing and cringing simultaneously, mortality | Is it good?: It rules, as does every Jackass installment

The whole Jackass crew takes you behind the scenes of 2022's Jackass Forever, showing many of the wild, elaborate stunts that were cut out of the final movie, and expanding on the process behind them. It's essentially a movie made up of DVD extras, but you won't catch us complaining about that. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Geezer teasers | Is it good?: It is not

Jean-Claude Van Damme is billed as the star of this crime drama, but he's only actually in a little bit of it, playing a mute, traumatized veteran who helps a young teenage boy escape the MS-13 gang in Washington, D.C. before he gets in too deep. It's a pretty cliched movie you can skip unless you really love the Muscles from Brussels. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The Dreamworks style, Rihanna | Is it good?: It's right at the midpoint of good and bad

This animated family movie from 2015 is about a teenage girl named Tip (Rihanna) who befriends a purple alien named Oh (Jim Parsons). Parsons voices Oh as an extraterrestrial version of Sheldon, his character from The Big Bang Theory, who also doesn't understand unwritten social rules. It's cute but very slight. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





