Netflix's Top 10 movies list for Wednesday, June 1 is conspicuously missing Top Gun, which was No. 2 yesterday. But the Tom Cruise classic that's back in the zeitgeist thanks to its hit sequel Top Gun: Maverick expired on May 31. Tough break for Netflix, but great for Prime Video and Paramount+, who still have it. If you're craving more Tom Cruise stunt action, Netflix just added three Mission: Impossible movies today. We predict at least one of those will hit the No. 1 spot in the next few days. Today's No. 1 movie is psychological thriller Disappearance at Cilfton Hill, followed by Rebel Wilson-led comedy Senior Year at No. 2 and vineyard-set rom-com A Perfect Pairing at No. 3. Awesome Indian action flick RRR is at No. 4, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory rounds out the top 5.

For fans of: David Cronenberg as an actor | Is it good?: Yes

This thriller is set at a motel in Ontario, so it's sort of like a dark Schitt's Creek. It's about a woman who returns home to the small town where she believes she witnessed a kidnapping when she was a child, a crime that's never been solved and may not have even happened. It's a solid little slow-burn thriller with a fun supporting performance from legendary director and occasional actor David Cronenberg. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Adults in high school, comas | Is it good?: Nah

Rebel Wilson is back! Did you miss her? Well, in any case, here's a movie where she plays a cheerleader who falls into a coma for 20 years and wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to finish high school. You'd think they'd let her do it online or something, but then we wouldn't have this movie, would we? It's a pretty big stinker, but Sam Richardson is in it, and I love seeing him in stuff. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The Simple Life, cowboy hats, ranches | Is it good?: It's definitely not Netflix's worst original rom-com

Victoria Justice plays a Los Angeles sommelier who tries to secure a new client by traveling to Australia to work on their farm, doing manual labor for the first time in her life. And as if that weren't crazy enough, she also strikes up a bond with the hot ranch hand (Adam Demos). I wonder how this one will work out. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Bromance, epics, insane action

As Americans, we're pretty much just "Marvel movie, drrr drrr, Star Wars, drrr drrr," but now's your chance to expand your range to some quality action from international cinema. S.S. Rajamouli's insane epic RRR is a global phenomenon, a dazzling period adventure about two real figures from India's history who meet, form a friendship, and fight the British Raj together, and find a missing girl. With over-the-top, physics-defying action sequences, you won't care that it runs over three hours long. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Production design, being a little uncomfortable | Is it good?: Quality is in the eye of the beholder with this one

Johnny Depp is a really creepy Willy Wonka in Tim Burton's 2005 adaptation of Roald Dahl's famous novel. Some people really like this movie, while others are skeeved out by Depp's aloof kinda Michael Jackson-y thing. It's one of the weirder blockbusters of the 2000s. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Dudes, laughing and cringing simultaneously, mortality | Is it good?: It rules, as does every Jackass installment

The whole Jackass crew takes you behind the scenes of 2022's Jackass Forever, showing many of the wild, elaborate stunts that were cut out of the final movie, and expanding on the process behind them. It's essentially a movie made up of DVD extras, but you won't catch us complaining about that. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The Dreamworks style, Rihanna | Is it good?: It's right at the midpoint of good and bad

This animated family movie from 2015 is about a teenage girl named Tip (Rihanna) who befriends a purple alien named Oh (Jim Parsons). Parsons voices Oh as an extraterrestrial version of Sheldon, his character from The Big Bang Theory, who also doesn't understand unwritten social rules. It's cute but very slight. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: 23andMe, evil doctors | Is it good?: It's so unsettling

Netflix churns out true crime documentaries faster than you can even say true crime, but Our Father is particularly chilling, in a Rosemary's Baby sort of way. It all starts with a woman taking a DNA test, which informs her that she has dozens of half-siblings and that they're all actually the children of a fertility doctor, who spent years secretly impregnating patients with his own sperm. Gross and terrifying. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







9. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

For fans of: Friendship, magic | Is it good?: Sure

Magic has returned to Equestria after an interregnum, but not everyone is happy about it, so the ponies have to demonstrate why magic is cool and good in order to get everyone onboard. It's cute. The My Little Ponies have been around forever, and this is the standard thing. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Midlife crises, It's a Wonderful Life | Is it good?: It's no Shrek 2

The fourth (and allegedly final, though we can never really say never) Shrek film is kind of a dud, sadly. The movie puts Shrek (Mike Myers) in crisis mode as he struggles with the responsibility of being a husband and father, believing it's made him less of an ogre. He meets Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who interferes by letting Shrek spend a day living in an alternate reality where he never met Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and instead lives among "real" ogres. You can imagine the disastrous results this has. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





