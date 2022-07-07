Suzanne Sevakis, Girl in the Picture Netflix

When in doubt, Netflix can always fall back on its catalog of true crime documentaries. Its latest success, Girl in the Picture, about a decades-old case involving a young mother's mysterious death and the subsequent kidnapping of her son, sits in the No. 1 spot on the list of the Top 10 Most Popular Movies today. Sing 2 falls to No. 2, and Mean Girls rises to No. 3, followed by The Dark Knight Rises at No. 4 and The Man From Toronto at No. 5. The 2008 Angelina Jolie-James McAvoy action movie Wanted also joins the list at No. 9.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to stream and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Thursday, July 7



1. Girl in the Picture



For fans of: The Netflix true crime machine | Is it good?: It's a wild story

This documentary opens up new questions about the case of a young mother who was killed in 1990 and the subsequent kidnapping of her toddler son by the man thought to be his father. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music | Is it good?: For kids, sure

If I know anything about the kids' movies of today, it's that they all seem to be built around covers of popular songs. That trend continues in Sing 2, the sequel to 2016's Sing, an animated jukebox musical about a bunch of singing animals — voiced by incredibly famous people like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Pharrell Williams — who have to convince a rock star (voiced by Bono) to join their musical extravaganza. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Modern classics, Regina George | Is it good?: It's so fetch

Despite years of being over-quoted online, this 2000s comedy about a girl (Lindsay Lohan) who infiltrates her high school's most popular clique, only to find herself becoming what she hates, still rules. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Christian Bale's Batman | Is it good?: It's not as good as The Dark Knight, but it's a worthy trilogy-ender

Set eight years after The Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan's final Batman movie finds Batman (Christian Bale) being forced out of hiding when Bane (Tom Hardy) starts threatening Gotham. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Throwback buddy comedy dynamics | Is it good?: It's pretty dumb

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson form an unlikely friendship when Hart's bumbling character, Teddy, gets mistaken for Harrelson's notorious assassin, known only as the Man From Toronto. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: When a big man has to rescue children | Is it good?: Just watch Die Hard

Dave Bautista plays a former soldier who has to save his niece after she's taken hostage by terrorists at a soccer game. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Father-daughter dynamics, survival skills | Is it good?: It's outstanding

This drama follows a military veteran (Ben Foster) and his daughter (Thomasin Mackenzie), who have their quiet life in the forest uprooted when they're forced to re-integrate into society (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The dangers of gambling, the mob | Is it good?: Nope

Jason Statham plays a man with a gambling addiction who gets in trouble with the mafia. The whole movie's super predictable, but Stanley Tucci plays a mob boss named Baby, so at least there's that. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Dead dads, the concept of James McAvoy trying to pass as a schlub | Is it good?: They don't make 'em like this anymore

James McAvoy plays a normal, unhappy guy who finds out that his dead dad was an assassin in a secret society full of other assassins. Under the guidance of his new mentor (Angelina Jolie), he discovers he also happens to be really good at killing people. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: When Mark Wahlberg does his Mark Wahlberg thing | Is it good?: They just keep making the same movie over and over

Mark Wahlberg stars as an ex-criminal who is forced back into a life of crime to protect his brother-in-law (Caleb Landry Jones) from a drug lord. These movies are always about rescuing some random family member from a bad guy, huh? (Yesterday's rank: 8)





