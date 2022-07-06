Sing 2

It's summer, kids are home and bored, and thus, Sing 2 continues to sit at No. 1 on today's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix. Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson's action buddy comedy The Man From Toronto follows at No. 2, with Christian Bale's final outing as Batman (for now, anyway; no one tell those DC guys about the multiverse trend), The Dark Knight Rises, at No. 3. The beloved high school comedy Mean Girls and the Dave Bautista action-thriller Final Score close out the top 5. The only new addition today is the excellent father-daughter survival drama Leave No Trace at No. 6.

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music | Is it good?: For kids, sure

If I know anything about the kids' movies of today, it's that they all seem to be built around covers of popular songs. That trend continues in Sing 2, the sequel to 2016's Sing, an animated jukebox musical about a bunch of singing animals — voiced by incredibly famous people like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Pharrell Williams — who have to convince a rock star (voiced by Bono) to join their musical extravaganza. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Throwback buddy comedy dynamics | Is it good?: It's pretty dumb

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson form an unlikely friendship when Hart's bumbling character, Teddy, gets mistaken for Harrelson's notorious assassin, known only as the Man From Toronto. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Christian Bale's Batman | Is it good?: It's not as good as The Dark Knight, but it's a worthy trilogy-ender

Set eight years after The Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan's final Batman movie finds Batman (Christian Bale) being forced out of hiding when Bane (Tom Hardy) starts threatening Gotham. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Modern classics, Regina George | Is it good?: It's so fetch

Despite years of being over-quoted online, this 2000s comedy about a girl (Lindsay Lohan) who infiltrates her high school's most popular clique, only to find herself becoming what she hates, still rules. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: When a big man has to rescue children | Is it good?: Just watch Die Hard

Dave Bautista plays a former soldier who has to save his niece after she's taken hostage by terrorists at a soccer game. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Father-daughter dynamics, survival skills | Is it good?: It's outstanding

This drama follows a military veteran (Ben Foster) and his daughter (Thomasin Mackenzie), who have their quiet life in the forest uprooted when they're forced to re-integrate into society (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The dangers of gambling, the mob | Is it good?: Nope

Jason Statham plays a man with a gambling addiction who gets in trouble with the mafia. The whole movie's super predictable, but Stanley Tucci plays a mob boss named Baby, so at least there's that. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: When Mark Wahlberg does his Mark Wahlberg thing | Is it good?: They just keep making the same movie over and over

Mark Wahlberg stars as an ex-criminal who is forced back into a life of crime to protect his brother-in-law (Caleb Landry Jones) from a drug lord. These movies are always about rescuing some random family member from a bad guy, huh? (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Todd Phillips' pre-Joker years, dumb guy humor | Is it good?: If you saw it in 2003, probably

Todd Phillips directs this comedy about three men in their thirties (played by Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and Luke Wilson) who start a fraternity as they try to relive their college days. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: The Hollywoodification of real events, the CIA | Is it good?: It's well made but riddled with issues

Kathryn Bigelow directs this drama that dramatizes the years-long international search for Osama bin Laden. It's wonderfully shot with a stacked cast that includes Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, James Gandolfini, Kyle Chandler, and Chris Pratt, but is very much an ad for the U.S. government. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





