If there's anything I know for certain, it's that random films from the 2000s and 2010s will always find a second life on Netflix's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Movies. A bunch just got added at the beginning of the month, which is why we see movies like Contraband (2012) and Old School (2003) on the list today. Sing 2 and The Man From Toronto remain at No. 1 and No. 2, while Christopher Nolan's final Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises, comes in at No. 3. Two action-thrillers, Jason Statham's Wild Card and David Bautista's Final Score, close out the top 5.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to stream and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music | Is it good?: For kids, sure

If I know anything about the kids' movies of today, it's that they all seem to be built around covers of popular songs. That trend continues in Sing 2, the sequel to 2016's Sing, an animated jukebox musical about a bunch of singing animals — voiced by incredibly famous people like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Pharrell Williams — who have to convince a rock star (voiced by Bono) to join their musical extravaganza. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Throwback buddy comedy dynamics | Is it good?: It's pretty dumb

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson form an unlikely friendship when Hart's bumbling character, Teddy, gets mistaken for Harrelson's notorious assassin, known only as the Man From Toronto. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Christian Bale's Batman | Is it good?: It's not as good as The Dark Knight, but it's a worthy trilogy-ender

Set eight years after The Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan's final Batman movie finds Batman (Christian Bale) being forced out of hiding when Bane (Tom Hardy) starts threatening Gotham. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The dangers of gambling, the mob | Is it good?: Nope

Jason Statham plays a man with a gambling addiction who gets in trouble with the mafia. The whole movie's super predictable, but Stanley Tucci plays a mob boss named Baby, so at least there's that. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: When a big man has to rescue children | Is it good?: Just watch Die Hard

Dave Bautista plays a former soldier who has to save his niece after she's taken hostage by terrorists at a soccer game. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: When Mark Wahlberg does his Mark Wahlberg thing | Is it good?: They just keep making the same movie over and over

Mark Wahlberg stars as an ex-criminal who is forced back into a life of crime to protect his brother-in-law (Caleb Landry Jones) from a drug lord. These movies are always about rescuing some random family member from a bad guy, huh? (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Modern classics, Regina George | Is it good?: It's so fetch

Despite years of being over-quoted online, this 2000s comedy about a girl (Lindsay Lohan) who infiltrates her high school's most popular clique, only to find herself becoming what she hates, still rules. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Todd Phillips' pre-Joker years, dumb guy humor | Is it good?: If you saw it in 2003, probably

Todd Phillips directs this comedy about three men in their thirties (played by Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and Luke Wilson) who start a fraternity as they try to relive their college days. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: The Hollywoodification of real events, the CIA | Is it good?: It's well made but riddled with issues

Kathryn Bigelow directs this drama that dramatizes the years-long international search for Osama bin Laden. It's wonderfully shot with a stacked cast that includes Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, James Gandolfini, Kyle Chandler, and Chris Pratt, but is very much an ad for the U.S. government. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Adam Sandler: Serious Actor | Is it good?: It is!

In Uncut Gems, the game of basketball is essentially second billed, right behind Adam Sandler himself. Sandler's famously a huge basketball fan in general, so it was only a matter of time before he made a movie about it. Another reminder to the world that Sandler is a solid dramatic actor, Hustle is a sports drama that stars Sandler as a washed-up scout who makes it his mission to recruit a talented street ball player from Spain into the NBA. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





