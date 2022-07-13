Kevin Hart, The Man From Toronto Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

For the third day in a row, the animated adventure The Sea Beast sits at No. 1 on Netflix's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Movies. For the most part, there are no real shake-ups here, with movies like Sing 2, The Man From Toronto, and Wanted continuing to hold the same spots in the ranking that they were in yesterday. The only new addition today is Barefoot, an absolutely terrible Scott Speedman-Evan Rachel Wood rom-com from 2014.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to stream and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Wednesday, July 13



1. The Sea Beast



For fans of: Sea creatures, accidental father figures | Is it good?: It is!

Most Netflix original kids movies are just re-dubs of second-tier CGI films from foreign studios, but The Sea Beast, from Moana and Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams, looks like a legitimate contender for best family film of the year. A young girl stows away on her idol's ship to help him hunt gigantic sea creatures, leading to seafaring adventure and action. It's getting great reviews, and features three TV Guide favorites as voice actors: The Boys' Karl Urban, Legion's Dan Stevens, and Chernobyl's Jared Harris. (Yesterday's rank: 1)



2. Girl in the Picture



For fans of: The Netflix true crime machine | Is it good?: It's a wild story

This documentary opens up new questions about the case of a young mother who was killed in 1990 and the subsequent kidnapping of her toddler son by the man thought to be his father. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The U.S. military | Is it good?: If you like U.S. military propaganda, sure

Based on a true story and set in the aftermath of 9/11, a U.S. Special Forces unit learns to fight on horseback while on a mission in Afghanistan. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music | Is it good?: For kids, sure

If I know anything about the kids' movies of today, it's that they all seem to be built around covers of popular songs. That trend continues in Sing 2, an animated jukebox musical about a bunch of singing animals — voiced by incredibly famous people like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Pharrell Williams — who have to convince a rock star (voiced by Bono) to join their musical extravaganza. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Modern classics, Regina George | Is it good?: It's so fetch

Despite years of being over-quoted online, this 2000s comedy about a girl (Lindsay Lohan) who infiltrates her high school's most popular clique, only to find herself becoming what she hates, still rules. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Throwback buddy comedy dynamics | Is it good?: It's pretty dumb

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson form an unlikely friendship when Hart's bumbling character, Teddy, gets mistaken for Harrelson's notorious assassin, known only as the Man From Toronto. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Dead dads, the concept of James McAvoy trying to pass as a schlub | Is it good?: They don't make 'em like this anymore

James McAvoy plays a normal, unhappy guy who finds out that his dead dad was an assassin in a secret society full of other assassins. Under the guidance of his new mentor (Angelina Jolie), he discovers he also happens to be really good at killing people. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: When history and zombies collide | Is it good?: It'll keep you entertained

During the Spanish Civil War, a group of enemies bands together to fight back against zombies. History, but make it horror. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Christian Bale's Batman | Is it good?: It's not as good as The Dark Knight, but it's a worthy trilogy-ender

Set eight years after The Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan's final Batman movie finds Batman (Christian Bale) being forced out of hiding when Bane (Tom Hardy) starts threatening Gotham. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

10. Barefoot

For fans of: Bad rom-coms | Is it good?: No, but we love and support Scott Speedman

This 2014 romantic comedy stars Scott Speedman as a guy who convinces a patient (Evan Rachel Wood) at the psychiatric hospital he works at to pose as his girlfriend to show his family he's settling down. We don't have time to unpack all that's wrong with this premise. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





