The Sea Beast Netflix

Girl in the Picture, a wild true crime documentary that premiered last week, is starting this week where it ended last week: at the top of Netflix's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Movies. The animated movie The Sea Beast follows at No. 2, pushing the jukebox musical Sing 2 down to No. 3. The Chris Hemsworth military movie 12 Strong comes in at No. 4, while the Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson buddy comedy The Man From Toronto closes out the top 5.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to stream and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Monday, July 11



1. Girl in the Picture



For fans of: The Netflix true crime machine | Is it good?: It's a wild story

This documentary opens up new questions about the case of a young mother who was killed in 1990 and the subsequent kidnapping of her toddler son by the man thought to be his father. (Yesterday's rank: 1)



2. The Sea Beast



For fans of: Sea creatures, accidental father figures | Is it good?: It is!

Most Netflix original kids movies are just re-dubs of second-tier CGI films from foreign studios, but The Sea Beast, from Moana and Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams, looks like a legitimate contender for best family film of the year. A young girl stows away on her idol's ship to help him hunt gigantic sea creatures, leading to seafaring adventure and action. It's getting great reviews, and features three TV Guide favorites as voice actors: The Boys' Karl Urban, Legion's Dan Stevens, and Chernobyl's Jared Harris. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music | Is it good?: For kids, sure

If I know anything about the kids' movies of today, it's that they all seem to be built around covers of popular songs. That trend continues in Sing 2, an animated jukebox musical about a bunch of singing animals — voiced by incredibly famous people like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Pharrell Williams — who have to convince a rock star (voiced by Bono) to join their musical extravaganza. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The U.S. military | Is it good?: If you like U.S. military propaganda, sure

Based on a true story and set in the aftermath of 9/11, a U.S. Special Forces unit learns to fight on horseback while on a mission in Afghanistan. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Throwback buddy comedy dynamics | Is it good?: It's pretty dumb

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson form an unlikely friendship when Hart's bumbling character, Teddy, gets mistaken for Harrelson's notorious assassin, known only as the Man From Toronto. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Modern classics, Regina George | Is it good?: It's so fetch

Despite years of being over-quoted online, this 2000s comedy about a girl (Lindsay Lohan) who infiltrates her high school's most popular clique, only to find herself becoming what she hates, still rules. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Dead dads, the concept of James McAvoy trying to pass as a schlub | Is it good?: They don't make 'em like this anymore

James McAvoy plays a normal, unhappy guy who finds out that his dead dad was an assassin in a secret society full of other assassins. Under the guidance of his new mentor (Angelina Jolie), he discovers he also happens to be really good at killing people. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Christian Bale's Batman | Is it good?: It's not as good as The Dark Knight, but it's a worthy trilogy-ender

Set eight years after The Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan's final Batman movie finds Batman (Christian Bale) being forced out of hiding when Bane (Tom Hardy) starts threatening Gotham. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Father-daughter dynamics, survival skills | Is it good?: It's outstanding

This drama follows a military veteran (Ben Foster) and his daughter (Thomasin Mackenzie), who have their quiet life in the forest uprooted when they're forced to re-integrate into society (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: When slackers become dads | Is it good?: It's a classic

Adam Sandler plays a recently dumped guy with zero responsibilities who's suddenly faced with one huge responsibility after a 5-year-old boy shows up on his doorstep. Wanting to impress his ex-girlfriend, he decides to become the kid's foster dad. Naturally, hijinks ensue. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





