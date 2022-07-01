Grace Marie Bradley and Aleyse Shannon, Beauty Netflix

I don't know how, but it's officially July, which always means an influx of new movies on Netflix. While we wait to see which random 2000s comedies and totally OK action movies inevitably rise up the list, today's top 5 most popular movies on Netflix still consist of Sing 2, The Man From Toronto, The Mist, Backtrace, and Hustle. Two new Netflix originals, Lena Waithe's '80s music scene drama Beauty and the Norwegian sci-fi comedy Blasted, join the list at No. 9 and No. 10 today.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to stream and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Friday, July 1

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music | Is it good?: For kids, sure

If I know anything about the kids' movies of today, it's that they all seem to be built around covers of popular songs. That trend continues in Sing 2, the sequel to 2016's Sing, an animated jukebox musical about a bunch of singing animals — voiced by incredibly famous people like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Pharrell Williams — who have to convince a rock star (voiced by Bono) to join their musical extravaganza. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Throwback buddy comedy dynamics | Is it good?: It's pretty dumb

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson form an unlikely friendship when Hart's bumbling character, Teddy, gets mistaken for Harrelson's notorious assassin, known only as the Man From Toronto. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Stephen King's twisted mind | Is it good?: Yeah

In this adaptation of Stephen King's novella of the same name, a group of people get trapped in a grocery store after a mysterious, dangerous mist engulfs their town. The star of the whole show, even bigger than the mist itself, is Marcia Gay Harden as a religious fanatic. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Straight-to-VOD thrillers with elderly action stars | Is it good?: These movies aren't supposed to be good

Sylvester Stallone "stars" in this action thriller about a thief with amnesia (Matthew Modine) trying to remember where the money he stashed is, but I would bet that Stallone is only in this movie for about 15 minutes. It's produced by Randall Emmett, the shady guy who figured out a business model where he pays aging stars big money for a couple of days of work and then markets the crappy movies as "starring Sylvester Stallone." The way he makes movies is almost a pyramid scheme.(Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Adam Sandler: Serious Actor | Is it good?: It is!

In Uncut Gems, the game of basketball is essentially second billed, right behind Adam Sandler himself. Sandler's famously a huge basketball fan in general, so it was only a matter of time before he made a movie about it. Another reminder to the world that Sandler is a solid dramatic actor, Hustle is a sports drama that stars Sandler as a washed-up scout who makes it his mission to recruit a talented street ball player from Spain into the NBA. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: It's right there in the title! | Is it good?: Fans of the genre will probably be satisfied

A young woman spends a summer in Rome getting romanced by Italian boys and doing things her mother wrote about in her journal when she was a young woman. If you like rom-coms about women getting their grooves back while traveling, this is that. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Chris Hemsworth in glasses | Is it good?: It's smarter than Netflix dystopian thrillers usually are

This dystopian sci-fi thriller stars Chris Hemsworth as the warden of an experimental prison where mysterious pharmaceuticals are tested out on the prisoners, who include Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett). Jeff and Lizzy form a special bond, which leads to them getting inflicted with some mind-bending, darkly funny psychological thrills. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Stephen King, ragtag groups of kids, clowns | Is it good?: It's so great

This adaptation of the first half of Stephen King's classic novel follows a group of dorky kids who spend their summer being terrorized by the titular It, a shape-shifting monster who emerges from the sewer to kill children. If you watched Stranger Things and wanted more of that general thing, this is the perfect movie to watch next. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







9. Beauty

For fans of: '80s fashion, the business of show | Is it good?: You want more from a movie with this kind of talent behind it

Writer and producer Lena Waithe takes on the 1980s music industry with Beauty, starring Gracie Marie Bradley as a gifted young singer who's offered a recording contract that could change her life. As she navigates the cusp of stardom, she has to balance the pressures of the industry, the input of her concerned parents (played by Niecy Nash and Giancarlo Esposito), and her love for her girlfriend. Andrew Dosunmu directs. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

10. Blasted

For fans of: When nerds have to use their nerd skills to save the world | Is it good?: It's goofy

This Norwegian sci-fi comedy centers on two laser tag champions who have to use their skills to fight off an alien invasion. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





