The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, Feb. 8 is despicable. The No. 2 and No. 3 slots belong to Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me, respectively, while the No. 1 spot is occupied The Tinder Swindler, a true crime documentary about a despicable scam artist. It's the most successful Netflix true crime doc in a while. The despicables are followed by Spanish toxic romance drama Through My Window at No. 4 and inspirational sports drama Home Team at No. 5. Some fun older movies have entered the list a little further down — Scooby-Doo is at No. 9, and The Dark Knight is at No. 10.

For fans of: Con men, dating app nightmares | Is it good?: It's worth a swipe, but it isn't "the one"

Tinder is already a hellhole of lies and desperation, but for some women, it's even worse. The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a con man who courted women with extravagant trips and stays at five-star hotels, but ended up taking all their cash in order to dupe the next women with the same luxury. Using interviews with many of his victims, The Tinder Swindler paints a portrait of a sociopath whose only goal was to take and move on, providing himself with a lavish life while the debt fell on the women who believed his lies. It's an engrossing story, if not a perfect documentary. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Those goldang Minions | Is it good?: Yeah, there's some funny stuff for the whole family

The Minions were the breakout stars of this movie, which is about Gru, a Steve Carell-voiced supervillain who adopts a trio of orphan girls as part of his scheme to steal the Moon. But he ends up growing to love them. Awww! If I could be a Minion, I would want to be Stuart. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: When Fifty Shades of Grey and Élite come together | Is it good?: Not particularly

Teen romance drama, Spanish style. A girl gets obsessed with her sexy neighbor when she catches him using her Wi-fi, which in Spain is adorably pronounced "wee-fee." They start a secret relationship, and things get out of hand. It's a moody romance with a lot of sex and skin. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Kevin James, football | Is it good?: Nah

Kevin James plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in this sports comedy about how Payton coached his son's Pop Warner team during a one-year suspension from the NFL. The weirdest part of this movie is the fact that it tries to make an inspirational family movie out of the, uh, pretty dark reason Payton was suspended in the first place. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Robots in disguise | Is it good?: Nope! But no one cares.

CGI space robots destroying a city. This is the first one without Megan Fox and the last one with Shia LaBeouf. It is, of course, willfully stupid, and people love it for it. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Cooperism and Galifinakary | Is it good?: Personally, I have always found The Hangover franchise too mean-spirited to be funny

You remember how it goes: A group of terrible a-holes goes to Vegas for a bachelor party, the groom goes missing, his friends have to piece together their blacked-out night before to figure out where he is. Hilarity supposedly ensues. Zack Galifinakis is funny, the rest of it is not. Remember, this movie is responsible for exposing Ken Jeong to the world. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: That specific Michael Bay touch, giant robots | Is it good?: It's pretty stupid

The Megan Foxissance means resurrecting this installment in Michael Bay's Transformers movie series, for better or worse. This one finds Shia LaBeouf's Sam facing off against an ancient bad guy robot called The Fallen before it can destroy all the good guy robots like Optimus Prime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Shaggy memes | Is it good?: It's not supposed to be

This is the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie with late '90s/early '00s icons Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini. It's very silly. It's pretty much exactly what you'd think a live-action, feature-length episode of Scooby-Doo would be, with some post-Shrek jokes for grown-ups added in. Scooby-Doo was James Gunn's first major screenplay. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The Joker, duh | Is it good?: You know it

This is still the gold standard for superhero movies. Heath Ledger was so great as the Joker, man. What an awesome movie. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

