The Tinder Swindler Netflix

Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Friday, Feb. 4 is dominated by a pair of billion-dollar franchises, Transformers and Despicable Me. Despicable Me, better known as the ones with the Minions, occupies the No. 2 and No. 9 spots, with the sequel higher and the original lower. Transformers, the sensorily assaultive sci-fi action franchise, has two spots on the list, Revenge of the Fallen at No. 3 and Dark of the Moon at No. 7. However, the No. 1 spot belongs to the outrageous true crime documentary The Tinder Swindler, a worthwhile entry in the scammer doc subgenre. Kevin James' inspirational sports drama Home Team is at No. 4, and the Zac Efron drama The Lucky One is at No. 5.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are any good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, Feb. 4







For fans of: Con men, dating app nightmares | Is it good?: It's worth a swipe, but it isn't "the one"

Tinder is already a hellhole of lies and desperation, but for some women, it's even worse. The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a con man who courted women with extravagant trips and stays at five-star hotels, but ended up taking all their cash in order to dupe the next women with the same luxury. Using interviews with many of his victims, The Tinder Swindler paints a portrait of a sociopath whose only goal was to take and move on, providing himself with a lavish life while the debt fell on the women who believed his lies. It's an engrossing story, if not a perfect documentary. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: That specific Michael Bay touch, giant robots | Is it good?: It's pretty stupid

The Megan Foxissance means resurrecting this installment in Michael Bay's Transformers movie series, for better or worse. This one finds Shia LaBeouf's Sam facing off against an ancient bad guy robot called The Fallen before it can destroy all the good guy robots like Optimus Prime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Kevin James, football | Is it good?: Nah

Kevin James plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in this sports comedy about how Payton coached his son's Pop Warner team during a one-year suspension from the NFL. The weirdest part of this movie is the fact that it tries to make an inspirational family movie out of the, uh, pretty dark reason Payton was suspended in the first place. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Nicholas Sparks romance, Zac Efron's abs | Is it good?: If you like The Notebook, this... is nowhere near as good

Zac Efron plays a Marine who survives a mortar attack because he's distracted by a photograph of a beautiful woman he finds on the ground. When he gets home from Iraq, he goes and finds the woman, a Louisiana divorcee played by Taylor Schilling, and starts a relationship with her — but doesn't tell her the real reason he found her. It's based on a romance novel by Nicholas Sparks, and it's engineered to make you cry. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Bad rom-coms | Is it good?: Like I said, it's bad

Alexandra Daddario plays a marketing executive (I love generic rom-com jobs) who confesses her darkest secrets to a stranger (Tyler Hoechlin) on a flight when she thinks their plane is about to crash. Spoiler: It doesn't, and then he becomes her boss! Uh oh! (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Robots in disguise | Is it good?: Nope! But no one cares.

CGI space robots destroying a city. This is the first one without Megan Fox and the last one with Shia LaBeouf. It is, of course, willfully stupid, and people love it. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Very crude humor | Is it good?: It's not

In this rare R-rated Adam Sandler comedy, the Sandman plays Donny, who was abused by his teacher when he was a boy and got her pregnant. Thirty years later, his son Todd (Andy Samberg) is a successful hedge fund manager, and Donny reenters his life to try to use him for money. But they develop a real relationship, as Donny teaches his uptight son how to have fun, and Todd teaches Donny about responsibility. It's an ugly, mean-spirited movie that makes light of dark stuff in an unfunny way. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10







For fans of: Those goldang Minions | Is it good?: Yeah, there's some funny stuff for the whole family

The Minions were the breakout stars of this movie, which is about Gru, a Steve Carell-voiced supervillain who adopts a trio of orphan girls as part of his scheme to steal the Moon. But he ends up growing to love them. Awww! If I were a Minion, I would want to be Stuart. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Final Destination, the idea of your phone trying to murder you | Is it good?: It's very silly

In this horror movie, a young woman (Elizabeth Lail) downloads a fun app that supposedly tells the user when they're going to die. Unfortunately for her, the app tells her her death will come in the next few days. So she has to figure out how to avoid her fate. It's very stupid, but it's pretty self-aware about how goofy it is. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





