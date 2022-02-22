The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Yana Blajeva

Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movie chart for Tuesday, Feb. 22 is topped by Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the misbegotten ninth entry in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. It's a fairly unique franchise in that the first movie in the franchise is one of the best, most influential horror movies ever made, and the other eight have all ranged from "nowhere near as good" to "terrible." And yet, the first one was so successful that they keep on making them. No. 2 is the animated family movie Despicable Me 2, followed by the crankily uplifting Bill Murray dramedy St. Vincent at No. 3. The once-underrated, now-popular Michael Mann/Chris Hemsworth hacker thriller Blackhat is at No. 4. And true crime documentary The Tinder Swindler rounds out the top 5, showing considerable staying power after almost three weeks on the chart.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are any good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Tuesday, Feb. 22







For fans of: Texas, chainsaws, reboots | Is it good?: You should maybe watch it just to see how bad it is

The long-running slasher franchise gets revived once again, and this time Leatherface is taking on influencers. When a group of rich, idealistic young people arrive in the devastated Texas town of Harlow with the intention of gentrifying it, they quickly learn that a family of chainsaw wielding maniacs don't plan on letting that happen. It's somehow even worse than that sounds. Neither the confusing, half-baked social commentary nor the Halloween 2018-influenced revival of an original character add anything to the movie. If anyone was asking for a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, they weren't asking for this. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Bill Murray, the classic comedy pairing of a grumpy old man and an impressionable kid | Is it good?: Yeah

Bill Murray stars in this well-liked, sentimental dramedy as a cranky Vietnam vet who drinks, smokes, gambles, and takes care of his Alzheimer's-stricken wife. When a single mom (Melissa McCarthy) and her sensitive 12-year-old son (Jaeden Martell) move in next door, Vincent takes a liking to the kid, and teaches him how to make it in this cruel world. If you like Bill Murray at his Bill Murrayest, you'll like this. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Non-Marvelified Chris Hemsworth | Is it good?: It was misunderstood at the time, but it's actually excellent

The great Michael Mann directs this action-thriller about a hacker (Chris Hemsworth) who's released from prison in order to help a team of American and Chinese agents hunt down a cyberterrorist. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Con men, dating app nightmares | Is it good?: It's worth a swipe, but it isn't "the one"

Tinder is already a hellhole of lies and desperation, but for some women, it's even worse. The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a con man who courted women with extravagant trips and stays at five-star hotels, but ended up taking all their cash in order to dupe the next women with the same luxury. Using interviews with many of his victims, The Tinder Swindler paints a portrait of a sociopath whose only goal was to take and move on, providing himself with a lavish life while the debt fell on the women who believed his lies. It's an engrossing story, if not a perfect documentary. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Documentaries about corruption, righteous anger | Is it good?: Absolutely

This important documentary is about how pressure from Wall Street and a negligent corporate culture led to airplane manufacturer Boeing putting an unsafe plane, the 737 MAX, on the market, which led to two crashes and 346 deaths in the span of a few months in 2018 and 2019. It's an American story of greed and corporate malfeasance and the quest for justice, as the family members of the victims take on one of the world's largest corporations. If you feel like getting enraged, this doc will do it. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10







For fans of: Reboots, remakes, origin stories | Is it good?: It's not as good as the Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween movies, but it's not terrible

Rob Zombie's 2007 remake/reimagining of the horror icon Michael Myers digs deeper into the masked psycho killer's backstory, with mixed results. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Those goldang little Minions | Is it good?: Yeah, there's some funny stuff for the whole family

The Minions were the breakout stars of this movie, which is about Gru, a Steve Carell-voiced supervillain who adopts a trio of orphan girls as part of his scheme to steal the moon. But he ends up growing to love them. Awww! If I could be a Minion, I would want to be Stuart. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Wu Assassins, big action set pieces | Is it good?: It's pretty messy, but the fight scenes are fun spectacles

The 2019 Netflix series Wu Assassins gets the wrap-everything-up movie treatment, catching us up with Kai (Iko Uwais), as he travels to Bangkok on a revenge mission, which quickly turns into a fight to save the world from supernatural forces. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Rambo-style B-action movies | Is it good?: Nope!

Norwegian bodybuilder Daniel Stisen produced, wrote, and stars in this lunkheaded action movie that has some pandemic stuff, some woods survival stuff, and some military stuff. It comes from B-movie producer Saban Films, and when you see that Saban Films title card, you know you're in for bad movie that doesn't care that it's bad. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





