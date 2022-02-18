Lewis Tan, Fistful of Vengeance Patrick Brown/Netflix

Pow! A new movie is on top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Friday, Feb. 18, and it's a punch in the kisser. It's Fistful of Vengeance, an action-packed movie spin-off of the martial arts series Wu Assassins, starring Mortal Kombat's Lewis Tan and The Raid franchise's Iko Uwais. No. 2 is the Bill Murray dramedy St. Vincent, No. 3 is the once-underrated, now-popular Michael Mann/Chris Hemsworth hacker thriller Blackhat, and No. 4 is the animated family movie Despicable Me 2. True crime documentary The Tinder Swindler rounds out the top 5 as we head into the weekend.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are any good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

For fans of: Wu Assassins, big action set pieces | Is it good?: It's pretty messy, but the fight scenes are fun spectacles

The 2019 Netflix series Wu Assassins gets the wrap-everything-up movie treatment, catching us up with Kai (Iko Uwais), as he travels to Bangkok on a revenge mission, which quickly turns into a fight to save the world from supernatural forces. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: Bill Murray, the classic comedy pairing of a grumpy old man and an impressionable kid | Is it good?: Yeah

Bill Murray stars in this well-liked, sentimental dramedy as a cranky Vietnam vet who drinks, smokes, gambles, and takes care of his Alzheimer's-stricken wife. When a single mom (Melissa McCarthy) and her sensitive 12-year-old son (Jaeden Martell) move in next door, Vincent takes a liking to the kid, and teaches him how to make it in this cruel world. If you like Bill Murray at his Bill Murrayest, you'll like this. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Non-Marvelified Chris Hemsworth | Is it good?: It was misunderstood at the time, but it's actually excellent

The great Michael Mann directs this action-thriller about a hacker (Chris Hemsworth) who's released from prison in order to help a team of American and Chinese agents hunt down a cyberterrorist. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Con men, dating app nightmares | Is it good?: It's worth a swipe, but it isn't "the one"

Tinder is already a hellhole of lies and desperation, but for some women, it's even worse. The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a con man who courted women with extravagant trips and stays at five-star hotels, but ended up taking all their cash in order to dupe the next women with the same luxury. Using interviews with many of his victims, The Tinder Swindler paints a portrait of a sociopath whose only goal was to take and move on, providing himself with a lavish life while the debt fell on the women who believed his lies. It's an engrossing story, if not a perfect documentary. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Those goldang little Minions | Is it good?: Yeah, there's some funny stuff for the whole family

The Minions were the breakout stars of this movie, which is about Gru, a Steve Carell-voiced supervillain who adopts a trio of orphan girls as part of his scheme to steal the moon. But he ends up growing to love them. Awww! If I could be a Minion, I would want to be Stuart. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Being a tall girl or wanting to live vicariously through a tall girl, teen romance | Is it good?: Nah, but you might laugh at how not good it is

Before anyone was even able to convince me that 2019's Tall Girl, a teen rom-com about a girl who my tallest friend has alleged "isn't even that tall," needed to exist, Netflix announced there would be a sequel. Sure! Fine, whatever. Tall Girl 2 deals with the titular tall girl (Ava Michelle) becoming popular (previously she was an outcast due to the fact that she is so tall), getting cast in the school musical, and developing an ego that puts a strain on her relationships because of it. Once again I say: Sure, fine, whatever. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Rambo-style B-action movies | Is it good?: Nope!

Norwegian bodybuilder Daniel Stisen stars in this lunkheaded action movie that has some pandemic stuff, some woods survival stuff, and some military stuff. It comes from B-movie producer Saban Films, and when you see that Saban Films title card, you know you're in for bad movie that doesn't care that it's bad. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Cooperism and Galifianakary | Is it good?: Personally, I have always found The Hangover franchise too mean-spirited to be funny

You remember how it goes: A group of terrible a-holes goes to Vegas for a bachelor party, the groom goes missing, his friends have to piece together their blacked-out night before to figure out where he is. Hilarity supposedly ensues. Zach Galifianakis is funny, the rest of it is not. Remember, this movie is responsible for exposing Ken Jeong to the world. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The Joker, duh | Is it good?: You know it

This is still the gold standard for superhero movies. Heath Ledger was so great as the Joker, man. What an awesome movie. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

