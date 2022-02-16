The Tinder Swindler Netflix

On Tuesday, Netflix released its weekly Global Top 10 lists, which revealed that The Tinder Swindler is the biggest Netflix movie since Don't Look Up. It's nowhere near as big a hit as Don't Look Up, the streaming service's second-biggest movie ever, but it's a huge hit for a documentary. People love watching stories about scammers, and Netflix knows it. The Tinder Swindler is still in the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Wednesday, Feb. 16. It's still followed by Despicable Me 2, which has taken up residency in the No. 2 spot. No. 3 is the 2014 Bill Murray dramedy St. Vincent, No. 4 is teen rom-com Tall Girl 2, and No. 5 is the O.G. Despicable Me.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are any good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Con men, dating app nightmares | Is it good?: It's worth a swipe, but it isn't "the one"

Tinder is already a hellhole of lies and desperation, but for some women, it's even worse. The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a con man who courted women with extravagant trips and stays at five-star hotels, but ended up taking all their cash in order to dupe the next women with the same luxury. Using interviews with many of his victims, The Tinder Swindler paints a portrait of a sociopath whose only goal was to take and move on, providing himself with a lavish life while the debt fell on the women who believed his lies. It's an engrossing story, if not a perfect documentary. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Bill Murray, the classic comedy pairing of a grumpy old man and an impressionable kid | Is it good?: Yeah

Bill Murray stars in this well-liked, sentimental dramedy as a cranky Vietnam vet who drinks, smokes, gambles, and takes care of his Alzheimer's-stricken wife. When a single mom (Melissa McCarthy) and her sensitive 12-year-old son (Jaeden Martell) move in next door, Vincent takes a liking to the kid, and teaches him how to make it in this cruel world. If you like Bill Murray at his Bill Murrayest, you'll like this. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Being a tall girl or wanting to live vicariously through a tall girl, teen romance | Is it good?: Nah, but you might laugh at how not good it is

Before anyone was even able to convince me that 2019's Tall Girl, a teen rom-com about a girl who my tallest friend has alleged "isn't even that tall," needed to exist, Netflix announced there would be a sequel. Sure! Fine, whatever. Tall Girl 2 deals with the titular tall girl (Ava Michelle) becoming popular (previously she was an outcast due to the fact that she is so tall), getting cast in the school musical, and developing an ego that puts a strain on her relationships because of it. Once again I say: Sure, fine, whatever. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Those goldang little Minions | Is it good?: Yeah, there's some funny stuff for the whole family

The Minions were the breakout stars of this movie, which is about Gru, a Steve Carell-voiced supervillain who adopts a trio of orphan girls as part of his scheme to steal the moon. But he ends up growing to love them. Awww! If I could be a Minion, I would want to be Stuart. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Robot uprisings, light satire | Is it good?: No, sadly

This French sci-fi comedy comes from Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the director of Amelie, a classic romantic comedy that blends whimsy and pathos exceptionally well. But Bigbug shows that whimsy doesn't work so well when the movie's CGI and production design look like they were made by people the director hired from Craigslist. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Cooperism and Galifianakary | Is it good?: Personally, I have always found The Hangover franchise too mean-spirited to be funny

You remember how it goes: A group of terrible a-holes goes to Vegas for a bachelor party, the groom goes missing, his friends have to piece together their blacked-out night before to figure out where he is. Hilarity supposedly ensues. Zach Galifianakis is funny, the rest of it is not. Remember, this movie is responsible for exposing Ken Jeong to the world. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Tearjerkers, everyone being connected | Is it good?: No

A mother (Zoe Kazan) takes her two sons and leaves her abusive husband, but she has nowhere to go. Some strangers come together to help her after they all meet by chance at a Russian restaurant. It's about how New York City can be a warm place even in the coldest winter. The talented cast includes Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, and Bill Nighy, but unfortunately the movie is too schmaltzy to digest. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The Joker, duh | Is it good?: You know it

This is still the gold standard for superhero movies. Heath Ledger was so great as the Joker, man. What an awesome movie. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10







For fans of: Will Ferrell, very funny comedy | Is it good?: It's excellent

This is the last pure comedy Adam McKay has made to date, and the one that started his transition to an explicitly political filmmaker (the bad guy in this is a billionaire financial services CEO who is trying to raid the NYPD's pension fund to cover his stock losses). It's a hilarious buddy cop comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as NYPD pariahs who uncover a huge case. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





