Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Thursday, Feb. 10 is once again topped by the true crime documentary The Tinder Swindler, a stranger-than-fiction tale about a guy who pretended to be a wealthy heir on dating apps and tricked women into supporting his lavish lifestyle. He would spend the money he stole from one woman to buy stuff for the next woman. He was basically running a romantic Ponzi scheme. Between this and Inventing Anna, the upcoming limited series about famous grifter Anna Delvey, Netflix is warning you that if meet someone who says they're rich, don't believe them. No. 2 and No. 3 on the list are Despicable Me movies, No. 4 is German horror movie The Privilege, and No. 5 is The Hangover.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are any good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: Con men, dating app nightmares | Is it good?: It's worth a swipe, but it isn't "the one"

Tinder is already a hellhole of lies and desperation, but for some women, it's even worse. The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a con man who courted women with extravagant trips and stays at five-star hotels, but ended up taking all their cash in order to dupe the next women with the same luxury. Using interviews with many of his victims, The Tinder Swindler paints a portrait of a sociopath whose only goal was to take and move on, providing himself with a lavish life while the debt fell on the women who believed his lies. It's an engrossing story, if not a perfect documentary. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Those goldang Minions | Is it good?: Yeah, there's some funny stuff for the whole family

The Minions were the breakout stars of this movie, which is about Gru, a Steve Carell-voiced supervillain who adopts a trio of orphan girls as part of his scheme to steal the moon. But he ends up growing to love them. Awww! If I could be a Minion, I would want to be Stuart. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Teen horror movies, elite conspiracies | Is it good?: It's a mess

A rich teenager with trauma starts to realize that the pills his school psychiatrist is prescribing to him have some seriously weird side effects. Supernatural side effects, maybe! It's a ridiculous movie with a tone that's all over the place. (Yesterday's rank: n/a) [Trailer]







For fans of: Cooperism and Galifianakary | Is it good?: Personally, I have always found The Hangover franchise too mean-spirited to be funny

You remember how it goes: A group of terrible a-holes goes to Vegas for a bachelor party, the groom goes missing, his friends have to piece together their blacked-out night before to figure out where he is. Hilarity supposedly ensues. Zach Galifianakis is funny, the rest of it is not. Remember, this movie is responsible for exposing Ken Jeong to the world. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Tearjerkers, everyone being connected | Is it good?: No

A mother (Zoe Kazan) takes her two sons and leaves her abusive husband, but she has nowhere to go. Some strangers come together to help her after they all meet by chance at a Russian restaurant. It's about how New York City can be a warm place even in the coldest winter. The talented cast includes Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, and Bill Nighy, but unfortunately the movie is too schmaltzy to digest. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Robots in disguise | Is it good?: Nope! But no one cares.

CGI space robots are destroying a city. This is the first one without Megan Fox and the last one with Shia LaBeouf. It is, of course, willfully stupid, and people love it for it. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Will Ferrell, very funny comedy | Is it good?: It's excellent

This is the last pure comedy Adam McKay has made to date, and the one that started his transition to an explicitly political filmmaker (the bad guy in this is a billionaire financial services CEO who is trying to raid the NYPD's pension fund to cover his stock losses). It's a hilarious buddy cop comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as NYPD pariahs who uncover a huge case. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: MMA, The Fighter, good acting | Is it good?: Yes

Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton star as estranged brothers who are training for the same MMA tournament. You know they're gonna meet in the ring. The gritty blue-collar post-industrial city they're from is Pittsburgh. It's a cliched inspirational sports drama, but the acting elevates it (Nick Nolte was nominated for an Oscar for his role as their father, who's training Edgerton's character). (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: When Fifty Shades of Grey and Élite come together | Is it good?: Not particularly

Teen romance drama, Spanish style. A girl gets obsessed with her sexy neighbor when she catches him using her Wi-fi, which in Spain is adorably pronounced "wee-fee." They start a secret relationship, and things get out of hand. It's a moody romance with a lot of sex and skin. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





