Sometimes you open up the Netflix app to watch a movie and get overwhelmed by all the choices. But never fear, our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart can help you figure out which of the streaming service's most popular movies are worth clicking play on. The list for Thursday, April 7 is topped by crime drama Four Brothers, which features the odd couple pairing of Mark Wahlberg and Andre Benjamin, a retired rapper and semi-retired rapper, respectively. No. 2 is The Blind Side, the inspirational sports drama featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Sandra Bullock. No. 3 is Shrek Forever After, the fourth and as-of-now final movie in the iconic animated comedy franchise. No. 4 is Blow, a historical crime drama from 2001 starring Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz. Jennifer Lopez-Jane Fonda comedy Monster-in-Law rounds out the top 5. And The Adam Project, one of the Netflix's most popular original movies ever, has slid out of the Top 10.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

For fans of: Gritty crime dramas, Mark Wahlberg in the Midwest | Is it good?: It's all right

This 2005 film from late director John Singleton stars Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, Andre "Andre 3000" Benjamin, and Garrett Hedlund as four adoptive brothers from Detroit who team up to investigate the suspicious circumstances around their mother's murder, vigilante style. As a movie, it's kind of a mess, but the brothers have great chemistry. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Movies that didn't age well, Sandra Bullock | Is it good?: Nah

The Blind Side being in the Netflix top 10 reminds me of that time The Help was the No. 1 movie on Netflix. The 2009 sports drama about Michael Oher, an NFL player who was adopted by a white family as a teenager, wasn't all that well received when it came out, and is most memorable for the fact that it won Sandra Bullock an Oscar. The movie's white savior narrative and portrayal of Oher seem like glaringly bad missteps that a movie probably wouldn't get away with today, but then again, Green Book won Best Picture in 2019, so who knows? (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Midlife crises, It's a Wonderful Life | Is it good?: It's no Shrek 2

The fourth (and allegedly final, though we can never really say never) Shrek film is kind of a dud, sadly. The movie puts Shrek (Mike Myers) in crisis mode as he struggles with the responsibility of being a husband and father, believing it's made him less of an ogre. He meets Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who interferes by letting Shrek spend a day living in an alternate reality where he never met Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and instead lives among "real" ogres. You can imagine the disastrous results this has. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Narcos, the '70s | Is it good?: People think it's good, but it's not

Johnny Depp stars in this based-on-a-true-story crime drama about an American named George Jung who became a big-time cocaine smuggler for the Medellín Cartel. It's a dorm room poster classic in the vein of Scarface, but it's not as good as Scarface. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: J.Lo, J.Fo | Is it good?: Noooope!

Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda star in this critically reviled romantic comedy that was a box office hit in 2005. Charlie (Lopez) is engaged to Viola's (Fonda) son, and Viola hates her because she's supposedly not good enough for him, and tries to ruin their relationship. It's a bad movie, but Fonda is good in it. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10







For fans of: Jessica Chastain, Aaron Sorkin, gambling movies | Is it good?: It's great

Jessica Chastain stars in this crime drama/legal thriller biopic as Molly Bloom, a world-class skiier-turned-manager of one of the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker games, where the minimum buy-in was 250k. Writer-director Aaron Sorkin was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: COVID movies, literally | Is it good?: It's just OK

You may feel reflexive revulsion at the idea of a satirical comedy about actors shooting a movie in a COVID bubble. You might think, "I would rather spend two hours in the Clown Torture room than watch something that smug and self-satisfied." But what if I told you this movie was co-written and directed by Judd Apatow, inspired by the tumultuous production of the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, had a truly impressive cast including Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, and David Duchovny, and looked like a pandemic-era Tropic Thunder? That might soften your antipathy a little bit, right? If you're going to relive October 2020, you might as well do it with the Apatow-Mann family, right? (Judd's wife Leslie Mann and their daughter Iris Apatow are in it, too.) Oh, is that nepotism getting your hackles up again? Are you going to watch this anyway? Yes you are. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Psychological slasher movies | Is it good?: It's nothing you haven't seen many times before, but the cast elevates it

Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand star in this horror-thriller from writer-director James Franco. They play two couples who rent a secluded house for a long weekend. And wouldn't you know it, there are hidden cameras in the house. And those hidden cameras could expose secrets that could destroy the couples' lives — if the masked man skulking around doesn't destroy them first. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Seth Green, crude comedy | Is it good?: More like Without a Laugh, amirite?

This Sandleresque comedy stars Seth Green, Matthew Lillard, and Dax Shepherd as three friends who go on a perilous journey into the wilderness to try to find D.B. Cooper's lost money. Watching it now is like entering a time warp to 2004. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Robert Downey Jr., sequels | Is it good?: Not particularly

Robert Downey Jr. reprises his role as the world's most famous detective in this 2011 sequel to Guy Ritchie's 2009 hit. Jude Law is back as Watson, Holmes' sidekick, and Jared Harris is Holmes' nemesis Moriarty. It's not that good of a movie, but it's fine. It actually feels kind of like the type of movie Netflix makes now. It anticipated dozens of similarly mediocre action comedies. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





