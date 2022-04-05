If you're browsing for a movie to watch on Netflix, a great place to start your search is the Daily Top 10 Movies chart. Our guide to the chart can help you narrow your options down even further by giving you our honest opinion about what's worth watching. With this list's help, you'll be streaming in no time. The most popular movies on Netflix for Tuesday, April 5 include The Blind Side, the inspirational sports drama featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Sandra Bullock, at No. 1; Shrek Forever After, the fourth and as-of-now final ogre movie, but that might change, at No. 2; Judd Apatow's poorly reviewed new COVID-themed comedy The Bubble at No. 3; and Mark Wahlberg crime drama Four Brothers at No. 4. Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows rounds out the top 5.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Tuesday, April 5







For fans of: Movies that didn't age well, Sandra Bullock | Is it good?: Nah

The Blind Side being in the Netflix top 10 reminds me of that time The Help was the No. 1 movie on Netflix. The 2009 sports drama about Michael Oher, an NFL player who was adopted by a white family as a teenager, wasn't all that well received when it came out, and is most memorable for the fact that it won Sandra Bullock an Oscar. The movie's white savior narrative and portrayal of Oher seem like glaringly bad missteps that a movie probably wouldn't get away with today, but then again, Green Book won Best Picture in 2019, so who knows? (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Midlife crises, It's a Wonderful Life | Is it good?: It's no Shrek 2

The fourth (and allegedly final, though we can never really say never) Shrek film is kind of a dud, sadly. The movie puts Shrek (Mike Myers) in crisis mode as he struggles with the responsibility of being a husband and father, believing it's made him less of an ogre. He meets Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who interferes by letting Shrek spend a day living in an alternate reality where he never met Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and instead lives among "real" ogres. You can imagine the disastrous results this has. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: COVID movies, literally | Is it good?: It's just OK

You may feel reflexive revulsion at the idea of a satirical comedy about actors shooting a movie in a COVID bubble. You might think, "I would rather spend two hours in the Clown Torture room than watch something that smug and self-satisfied." But what if I told you this movie was co-written and directed by Judd Apatow, inspired by the tumultuous production of the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, had a truly impressive cast including Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, and David Duchovny, and looked like a pandemic-era Tropic Thunder? That might soften your antipathy a little bit, right? If you're going to relive October 2020, you might as well do it with the Apatow-Mann family, right? (Judd's wife Leslie Mann and their daughter Iris Apatow are in it, too.) Oh, is that nepotism getting your hackles up again? Are you going to watch this anyway? Yes you are. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Gritty crime dramas, Mark Wahlberg in the Midwest | Is it good?: It's all right

This 2005 film from late director John Singleton stars Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, Andre "Andre 3000" Benjamin, and Garrett Hedlund as four adoptive brothers from Detroit who team up to investigate the suspicious circumstances around their mother's murder, vigilante style. As a movie, it's kind of a mess, but the brothers have great chemistry. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Robert Downey Jr., sequels | Is it good?: Not particularly

Robert Downey Jr. reprises his role as the world's most famous detective in this 2011 sequel to Guy Ritchie's 2009 hit. Jude Law is back as Watson, Holmes' sidekick, and Jared Harris is Holmes' nemesis Moriarty. It's not that good of a movie, but it's fine. It actually feels kind of like the type of movie Netflix makes now. It anticipated dozens of similarly mediocre action comedies. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Psychological slasher movies | Is it good?: It's nothing you haven't seen many times before, but the cast elevates it

Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand star in this horror-thriller from writer-director James Franco. They play two couples who rent a secluded house for a long weekend. And wouldn't you know it, there are hidden cameras in the house. And those hidden cameras could expose secrets that could destroy the couples' lives — if the masked man skulking around doesn't destroy them first. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Narcos, the '70s | Is it good?: People think it's good, but it's not