The Netflix Daily Top 10 Movies list for Monday, April 4 is very different from what it was when we last checked on it Friday, because the first of the month is when Netflix gets a ton of movies added to its portfolio. Last week's No. 1 movie, Blade Runner 2049, is off the list entirely. The new No. 1 is The Blind Side, the inspirational sports drama featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Sandra Bullock. The Shrek movies that were on the list for weeks last month, Shrek and Shrek 2, are also gone, replaced by the fourth and as-of-now final ogre movie, Shrek Forever After, which is currently in the No. 2 slot. Judd Apatow's brand new COVID-themed comedy The Bubble is at No. 3. One of Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes movies is at No. 4, and Netflix's sci-fi comedy hit The Adam Project rounds out the Top 5. You know what movie isn't on the list? Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, Richard Linklater's fantastic new film that premiered Friday. C'mon, people.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

For fans of: Movies that didn't age well, Sandra Bullock | Is it good?: Nah

The Blind Side being in the Netflix top 10 reminds me of that time The Help was the No. 1 movie on Netflix. The 2009 sports drama about Michael Oher, an NFL player who was adopted by a white family as a teenager, wasn't all that well received when it came out, and is most memorable for the fact that it won Sandra Bullock an Oscar. The movie's white savior narrative and portrayal of Oher seem like glaringly bad missteps that a movie probably wouldn't get away with today, but then again, Green Book won Best Picture in 2019, so who knows? (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Midlife crises, It's a Wonderful Life | Is it good?: It's no Shrek 2

The fourth (and allegedly final, though we can never really say never) Shrek film is kind of a dud, sadly. The movie puts Shrek (Mike Myers) in crisis mode as he struggles with the responsibility of being a husband and father, believing it's made him less of an ogre. He meets Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who interferes by letting Shrek spend a day living in an alternate reality where he never met Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and instead lives among "real" ogres. You can imagine the disastrous results this has. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: COVID movies, literally | Is it good?: It's just OK

You may feel reflexive revulsion at the idea of a satirical comedy about actors shooting a movie in a COVID bubble. You might think, "I would rather spend two hours in the Clown Torture room than watch something that smug and self-satisfied." But what if I told you this movie was co-written and directed by Judd Apatow, inspired by the tumultuous production of the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, had a truly impressive cast including Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, and David Duchovny, and looked like a pandemic-era Tropic Thunder? That might soften your antipathy a little bit, right? If you're going to relive October 2020, you might as well do it with the Apatow-Mann family, right? (Judd's wife Leslie Mann and their daughter Iris Apatow are in it, too.) Oh, is that nepotism getting your hackles up again? Are you going to watch this anyway? Yes you are. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Robert Downey Jr., sequels | Is it good?: Not particularly

Robert Downey Jr. reprises his role as the world's most famous detective in this 2011 sequel to Guy Ritchie's 2009 hit. Jude Law is back as Watson, Holmes' sidekick, and Jared Harris is Holmes' nemesis Moriarty. It's not that good of a movie, but it's fine. It actually feels kind of like the type of movie Netflix makes now. It anticipated dozens of similarly mediocre action comedies. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, time travel, 13 Going on 30 | Is it good?: It proves that there's such a thing as too much Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam, a time-traveling pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future. The movie itself isn't all that great, but it does have a 13 Going on 30 reunion going for it, as Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play Young Adam's parents. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: So-bad-it's-good movies | Is it good?: It's hilariously terrible

This infamous threequel is the one where Wesley Snipes was being so difficult during production that he refused to open his eyes while shooting one scene, necessitating the use of CGI. If its star didn't ruin it, Blade: Trinity would have merely been a bad movie. Snipes' sabotage makes it a fascinating one. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Psychological slasher movies | Is it good?: It's nothing you haven't seen many times before, but the cast elevates it

Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand star in this horror-thriller from writer-director James Franco. They play two couples who rent a secluded house for a long weekend. And wouldn't you know it, there are hidden cameras in the house. And those hidden cameras could expose secrets that could destroy the couples' lives — if the masked man skulking around doesn't destroy them first. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Formulaic dramedies, talking about the weather | Is it good?: It's cute

This Argentinian dramedy is about a famous weatherman whose career is ruined when he fails to predict a destructive hailstorm. He retreats to his hometown to hide out and reconnect with his daughter, and meets a man who's even better at predicting the weather than he is who can help him become a trusted meteorologist again. It's nothing fancy, but it's a nice little movie. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Good old-fashioned mid-budget movies for adults | Is it good?: It's fine

Argo's reputation would paradoxically be better if it hadn't won the Academy Award for Best Picture. That's too much pressure to put on this respectable based-on-a-true-story period piece thriller about a CIA effort to rescue hostages from Iran that involved staging a fake production for a sci-fi movie. The CIA didn't offer Argo the same amount of production assistance it did for Zero Dark Thirty, but it "supported" it. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Financial world drama, conspiracy theories | Is it good?: It's fascinating

This documentary puts a spin on the usual true crime format, revolving around the investigation and conspiracy theories that sprung up around the sudden death of a crypto exchange founder, Gerald Cotten, who allegedly stole hundreds of millions of dollars from his investors. You don't even have to understand what crypto is to enjoy it. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





