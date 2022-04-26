Theo James, How It Ends Netflix

If you want to make it a movie night, a good place to look to pick something to watch is Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list... sometimes. Today, Tuesday, April 26, the No. 1 movie is a bad one from 2018 that's inexplicably experiencing a resurgence. It's a post-apocalyptic thriller called How It Ends. Three Shrek movies are packed together in the middle of the list, Shrek at No. 4, Shrek Forever After at No. 5, and Shrek 2 at No. 6 (Shrek the Third is on HBO Max). And No. 10 is new Hindi-language film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is very interesting. Netflix has a lot of Indian films, but I've never seen one crack the Top 10 before. If you've never seen a Bollywood film, this might be your gateway.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

For fans of: Apocalypse movies, yellow color correction | Is it good?: It's pretty bad

We're not sure why this apocalyptic Netflix original from 2018 entered the Top 10 today. Maybe it just got shown on a lot of people's home screens? Weird. Anyway, it stars Forest Whitaker and Theo James as a father and son-in-law who go on a road trip across America as it's undergoing a mysterious apocalyptic event in order to save Kat Graham. They don't like each other, but they both love Kat Graham. If you search this movie on Twitter, you'll find a lot of people saying it has the worst ending they've ever seen. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Visceral sense memories of the 2000s, low-rise jeans | Is it good?: Not really

Bucket hats may be back, but that doesn't mean we have to look at the aughts through tiny, rose-colored sunglasses. Relive the days of heavily perfumed pink polo shirts marketed at high schoolers but fitted for toddlers with White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch. The doc takes a look at Abercrombie's iron grip on teen fashion during the days of The O.C., using interviews with former executives, employees, and models to expose the exclusionary ideas at the heart of the brand's "all-American" vision. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Neo-noir, Samuel L. Jackson | Is it good?: It has a great cast, but it doesn't really work

Samuel L. Jackson plays a retired cop-turned-crime scene cleaner who gets caught up in a dangerous cover-up involving corruption in the police department and reconnects with his former partner (Ed Harris) to try to figure out what's really going on — and how to get out of it. It's a dirty little noir thriller that unfortunately doesn't live up to its potential due to choices made by director Renny Harlin. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The song "All Star" by Smash Mouth | Is it good?: Memes would have you believe it's the best movie ever made

So yeah, it's Shrek. I don't have to explain what it is, because you definitely already know. Mike Myers provides the voice of a green ogre who seems mean but is actually nice. It has a lot of jokes for grown-ups, but kids love it. It won the first Best Animated Film Oscar and was inducted into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 2020. It's "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Midlife crises, It's a Wonderful Life | Is it good?: It's no Shrek 2

The fourth (and allegedly final, though we can never really say never) Shrek film is kind of a dud, sadly. The movie puts Shrek (Mike Myers) in crisis mode as he struggles with the responsibility of being a husband and father, believing it's made him less of an ogre. He meets Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who interferes by letting Shrek spend a day living in an alternate reality where he never met Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and instead lives among "real" ogres. You can imagine the disastrous results this has. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Ogres, donkeys, magic, "I Need a Hero" | Is it good?: It's The Godfather Part II of kids' movies

Did you know that Shrek 2 competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes? Hell yeah it did, because Shrek 2 follows in the great cinematic tradition of sequels that are better than the original. In this one, Fiona (Cameron Diaz) brings Shrek (Mike Myers) home to meet her parents, only for them to express their disapproval when they learn she married an ogre. From there, the movie deals with magic curses, transformation potions, and a very villainous Fairy Godmother. The Shrek franchise is pretty much all downhill from here, but this one is so good that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, time travel, 13 Going on 30 | Is it good?: It proves that there's such a thing as too much Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam, a time-traveling pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future. The movie itself isn't all that great, but it does have a 13 Going on 30 reunion going for it, as Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play Young Adam's parents. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Movies that didn't age well, Sandra Bullock | Is it good?: Nah

The Blind Side being in the Netflix top 10 reminds me of that time The Help was the No. 1 movie on Netflix. The 2009 sports drama about Michael Oher, an NFL player who was adopted by a white family as a teenager, wasn't all that well received when it came out, and is most memorable for the fact that it won Sandra Bullock an Oscar. The movie's white savior narrative and portrayal of Oher seem like glaringly bad missteps that a movie probably wouldn't get away with today, but then again, Green Book won Best Picture in 2019, so who knows? (Yesterday's rank: 7)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10







For fans of: Movies that feel like they're bad on purpose | Is it good?: Its laziness is almost charming

Adam Sandler and his friends — Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider — hang out in the woods and make juvenile jokes. This is another Sandler movie where his costume consists of the baggy shorts and oversized t-shirts he wears in real life. It seems like just showed up on set and was like "I don't need wardrobe, let's just get this over with so I can go play basketball." (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Bollywood movies, women-led crime dramas | Is it good?: It's awesome

This Indian musical crime drama stars Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt as the titular "Mafia queen of Mumbai," who rises out of forced sex work after being betrayed by her husband to become a brothel owner and one of the most powerful figures in the city's underworld, a position she uses to advocate for the rights of sex workers. She's a complex character based on a real person, Gangubai Kothewali. It's one of the best-reviewed Indian films of the year so far, with praise going to Bhatt's performance and the gorgeous visuals. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





