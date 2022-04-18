Iola Evans and Asa Butterfield, Choose or Die Cursr Films Limited

You love watching movies on Netflix. You want to kiss them. The Daily Top 10 Movies on Netflix list for Monday, April 18 has lined up to give you kiss. The No. 1 movie is Choose or Die, a Black Mirror-esque horror movie about a haunted video game. No. 2 is Hop, an Easter-themed animated family movie that may slide off the list pretty quickly in the next few days. No. 3 is Samuel L. Jackson-led noir thriller Cleaner. No. 4 is The Call, a 911 operator thriller starring Halle Berry. Rounding out the top 5 is Ouija: Origin of Evil, one of horror director Mike Flanagan's breakthrough films. And The Adam Project, one of Netflix's biggest movies ever, recently reentered the list after a more than a week. Mwah.

For fans of: '80s nostalgia, dangerous video games | Is it good?: It's fine

Sex Education's Asa Butterfield stars in this nostalgia-heavy thriller about two coders who play a mysterious '80s video game in the hopes of winning prize money, only to discover that the choices they make in the game have consequences on their real lives. This is a very literal interpretation of the worry that video games are ruining kids' lives. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Easter, human-animal friendships, the voice of Russell Brand | Is it good?: The kid in your life will love it

There aren't a ton of Easter movies out there for kids (Christmas seems to get them all), but there is one that is sure to delight the young 'uns. The 2011 film Hop stars James Marsden as a man who literally runs into a young rabbit named E.B. (voiced by Russell Brand). E.B. is supposed to be the next Easter Bunny, but has other aspirations. Together, they have to save Easter and E.B.'s father from a potential coup by the Easter Bunny's second-in-command, Carlos the Chick. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Neo-noir, Samuel L. Jackson | Is it good?: It has a great cast, but it doesn't really work

Samuel L. Jackson plays a retired cop-turned-crime scene cleaner who gets caught up in a dangerous cover-up involving corruption in the police department and reconnects with his former partner (Ed Harris) to try to figure out what's really going on — and how to get out of it. It's a dirty little noir thriller that unfortunately doesn't live up to its potential due to choices made by director Renny Harlin. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Movies made in 2013 that seem much older, suspense | Is it good?: It's just OK

In this thriller, Halle Berry plays Jordan Turner, a 911 operator still dealing with the guilt of botching a call from a girl who was later killed by a home invader. Months later, Jordan receives a call from a kidnapped teen (Abigail Breslin) and has to take charge in order to help save her life. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Movies based on board games that are actually good | Is it good?: Hell yeah

Mike Flanagan, the prolific horror maestro behind the Haunting franchise, wrote and directed this supernatural spooker, one of three movies he made in 2016. It's about a family that does seance scams for money and introduces a Ouija board to their repertoire, which leads to the youngest daughter getting possessed by an evil spirit. This movie preys on people's real fear of Ouija boards. A lot of people really don't play around with that dark-sided stuff! So this can be watched as a cautionary tale. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, time travel, 13 Going on 30 | Is it good?: It proves that there's such a thing as too much Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam, a time-traveling pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future. The movie itself isn't all that great, but it does have a 13 Going on 30 reunion going for it, as Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play Young Adam's parents. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Midlife crises, It's a Wonderful Life | Is it good?: It's no Shrek 2

The fourth (and allegedly final, though we can never really say never) Shrek film is kind of a dud, sadly. The movie puts Shrek (Mike Myers) in crisis mode as he struggles with the responsibility of being a husband and father, believing it's made him less of an ogre. He meets Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who interferes by letting Shrek spend a day living in an alternate reality where he never met Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and instead lives among "real" ogres. You can imagine the disastrous results this has. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Silly takes on Shakespeare | Is it good?: No, but it's not really trying to be





This Polish romantic comedy is loosely inspired by Shakespeare's The Taming of Shrew. It's about a scientist who moves back to her small town after a bad breakup. Her wicked brother, in an attempt to get her to sell her land, hires a handsome man to try to trick her into it. Things don't go according to plan. [Trailer] (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Seth Green, crude comedy | Is it good?: More like Without a Laugh, amirite?

This Sandleresque comedy stars Seth Green, Matthew Lillard, and Dax Shepherd as three friends who go on a perilous journey into the wilderness to try to find D.B. Cooper's lost money. Watching it now is like entering a time warp to 2004. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Movies that didn't age well, Sandra Bullock | Is it good?: Nah

The Blind Side being in the Netflix top 10 reminds me of that time The Help was the No. 1 movie on Netflix. The 2009 sports drama about Michael Oher, an NFL player who was adopted by a white family as a teenager, wasn't all that well received when it came out, and is most memorable for the fact that it won Sandra Bullock an Oscar. The movie's white savior narrative and portrayal of Oher seem like glaringly bad missteps that a movie probably wouldn't get away with today, but then again, Green Book won Best Picture in 2019, so who knows? (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

