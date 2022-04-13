Halle Berry, The Call TriStar Pictures

Do you want to watch a movie on Netflix but don't feel like clicking through tiles on the screen for a half-hour trying to make a decision? Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart can help you cut through the noise. And unfortunately, there's a lot of noise today. The most popular movies on Netflix on Wednesday, April 13 are non-classic movies from several years ago. It's a weird assemblage of half-forgotten movies that seem to have been excavated from somebody's DVD collection. The No. 1 movie is the middling 2013 911 operator thriller The Call, which has been in the top spot since Monday. No. 2 is mediocre 2004 comedy Without a Paddle, and No. 3 is unsuccessful 2006 Jennifer Garner rom-com Catch and Release. No. 4 is 2008 Samuel L. Jackson thriller Cleaner. And No. 5 is 2005 Mark Wahlberg crime drama Four Brothers. It's like a Blockbuster in here.

But are there any films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies worth watching today? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

For fans of: Movies made in 2013 that seem much older, suspense | Is it good?: It's just OK

In this thriller, Halle Berry plays Jordan Turner, a 911 operator still dealing with the guilt of botching a call from a girl who was later killed by a home invader. Months later, Jordan receives a call from a kidnapped teen (Abigail Breslin) and has to take charge in order to help save her life. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Seth Green, crude comedy | Is it good?: More like Without a Laugh, amirite?

This Sandleresque comedy stars Seth Green, Matthew Lillard, and Dax Shepherd as three friends who go on a perilous journey into the wilderness to try to find D.B. Cooper's lost money. Watching it now is like entering a time warp to 2004. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Jennifer Garner, Kevin Smith | Is it good?: It should be better than it is

Sadly, the combined charms of Jennifer Garner and Timothy Olyphant and the talents of writer-director Susannah Grant aren't quite enough to save this 2006 romantic dramedy from mediocrity. Garner plays a woman whose fiancé just died, and Olyphant plays his caddish best friend. They never liked each other, so you know they're gonna fall for each other. Kevin Smith has a supporting role as another friend, which is interesting, because the director doesn't usually act in other people's movies. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Neo-noir, Samuel L. Jackson | Is it good?: It has a great cast, but it doesn't really work

Samuel L. Jackson plays a retired cop-turned-crime scene cleaner who gets caught up in a dangerous cover-up involving corruption in the police department and reconnects with his former partner (Ed Harris) to try to figure out what's really going on — and how to get out of it. It's a dirty little noir thriller that unfortunately doesn't live up to its potential due to choices made by director Renny Harlin. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Gritty crime dramas, Mark Wahlberg in the Midwest | Is it good?: It's all right

This 2005 film from late director John Singleton stars Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, Andre "Andre 3000" Benjamin, and Garrett Hedlund as four adoptive brothers from Detroit who team up to investigate the suspicious circumstances around their mother's murder, vigilante style. As a movie, it's kind of a mess, but the brothers have great chemistry. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Midlife crises, It's a Wonderful Life | Is it good?: It's no Shrek 2

The fourth (and allegedly final, though we can never really say never) Shrek film is kind of a dud, sadly. The movie puts Shrek (Mike Myers) in crisis mode as he struggles with the responsibility of being a husband and father, believing it's made him less of an ogre. He meets Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who interferes by letting Shrek spend a day living in an alternate reality where he never met Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and instead lives among "real" ogres. You can imagine the disastrous results this has. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Coming-of-age stories, heavy metal | Is it good?: Almost, but not quite

This high school dramedy was written and produced by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss, a known metalhead. It's about two high school kids who form a metal band. (One was named Cyrus, the other was Jeff, and they practiced twice a week in Jeff's bedroom.) They don't have anyone to play bass, but there is a girl in their school who plays cello and has serious anger management issues. It's a low-key movie about growing up and loving music that's not bad but not especially good, either. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Elon Musk | Is it good?: Eh

A documentary from Free Solo directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi chronicling the public-private partnership between NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX that sent American astronauts back into space after many grounded years. If you like hearing people gush about what a great guy the world's richest person is, here you go. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Gangster pictures | Is it good?: It's too long — two hours and 20 minutes!

This Polish crime drama follows a cop who has intimate personal history with some of the city's most notorious gangsters, because they grew up together. They're on opposite sides of the law, but they still care about each other. You've seen this story before, but maybe not in Polish. [Trailer] (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Movies that didn't age well, Sandra Bullock | Is it good?: Nah

The Blind Side being in the Netflix top 10 reminds me of that time The Help was the No. 1 movie on Netflix. The 2009 sports drama about Michael Oher, an NFL player who was adopted by a white family as a teenager, wasn't all that well received when it came out, and is most memorable for the fact that it won Sandra Bullock an Oscar. The movie's white savior narrative and portrayal of Oher seem like glaringly bad missteps that a movie probably wouldn't get away with today, but then again, Green Book won Best Picture in 2019, so who knows? (Yesterday's rank: 7)

