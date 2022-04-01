The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

For fans of: Brutal sci-fi dystopias that look really cool | Is it good?: It's good and weird

The late 2010s were the golden age of Harrison Ford doing sequels to franchises he thought he left behind decades ago. Ford reprises his role as ex-cop Rick Deckard in this 2017 sequel to 1982's Blade Runner, opposite Ryan Gosling as the blade runner K. It's a good movie that's even better to look at — no surprise, since Dune's Denis Villeneuve directs. The legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins won his first Oscar for this one. People were hyped. And now that it's on Netflix, they're hyped again. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Financial world drama, conspiracy theories | Is it good?: It's fascinating

This documentary puts a spin on the usual true crime format, revolving around the investigation and conspiracy theories that sprung up around the sudden death of a crypto exchange founder, Gerald Cotten, who allegedly stole hundreds of millions of dollars from his investors. You don't even have to understand what crypto is to enjoy it. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, time travel, 13 Going on 30 | Is it good?: It proves that there's such a thing as too much Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam, a time-traveling pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future. The movie itself isn't all that great, but it does have a 13 Going on 30 reunion going for it, as Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play Young Adam's parents. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The song "All Star" by Smash Mouth | Is it good?: Memes would have you believe it's the best movie ever made

So yeah, it's Shrek. I don't have to explain what it is, because you definitely already know. Mike Myers provides the voice of a green ogre who seems mean but is actually nice. It has a lot of jokes for grown-ups, but kids love it. It won the first Best Animated Film Oscar and was inducted into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 2020. It's "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Formulaic dramedies, talking about the weather | Is it good?: It's cute

This Argentinian dramedy is about a famous weatherman whose career is ruined when he fails to predict a destructive hailstorm. He retreats to his hometown to hide out and reconnect with his daughter, and meets a man who's even better at predicting the weather than he is who can help him become a trusted meteorologist again. It's nothing fancy, but it's a nice little movie. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Ogres, donkeys, magic, "I Need a Hero" | Is it good?: It's The Godfather Part II of kids' movies

Did you know that Shrek 2 competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes? Hell yeah it did, because Shrek 2 follows in the great cinematic tradition of sequels that are better than the original. In this one, Fiona (Cameron Diaz) brings Shrek (Mike Myers) home to meet her parents, only for them to express their disapproval when they learn she married an ogre. From there, the movie deals with magic curses, transformation potions, and a very villainous Fairy Godmother. The Shrek franchise is pretty much all downhill from here, but this one is so good that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: One-last-job heist movies, jokes about old people | Is it good?: It should be a lot better than it is





This heist thriller is based on a true story that happened in 2015, when a group of elderly career criminals broke into a safe deposit box vault in London and made off with millions of pounds worth of gold, jewels, and cash. Michael Caine stars as the leader of the crooks. King of Thieves has a stellar cast and is based on fascinating source material, but it's less than the sum of its parts, failing to cohere into a good movie. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Liam Neeson, cops who have feelings | Is it good?: It's a decent thriller

Liam Neeson stars as a former NYPD officer turned private detective whose latest case requires him to hunt down the people who killed a drug trafficker's (Dan Stevens) wife. As he uncovers more details, he discovers that the crime is just one part of a larger, more dangerous web of murders and sets out to stop the men responsible. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Madea, Beyoncé references | Is it good?: It's pure nonsense, but you have to respect Perry's commitment

As of this movie, there are 12 installments in the MCU. Oh, sorry, not that MCU; I meant the Madea cinematic universe, all of which of course revolve around Tyler Perry's signature character. In Homecoming, Madea gathers her family to celebrate her great-grandson's college graduation, but secrets come out that threaten to destroy the reunion. Perry claimed he would retire Madea all the way back in 2019 after A Madea Family Funeral, and we saw how well that stuck, so I have a feeling this isn't the last we'll see of her. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Michael Bay 'splosions, Ryan Reynolds smirkin' | Is it good?: It's really dumb, but it's pretty fun

This big, loud, excessive action comedy is about Ryan Reynolds leading a team of vigilantes. It's directed by Michael Bay, so it has a bit of personality, but not necessarily a good one. It's one of the most popular movies in the history of Netflix, but it came out in 2019, and Netflix decided not to do a sequel. Watch it and form your own opinion about if they made the right choice. [Review] (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





