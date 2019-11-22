Our favorite couple on The Resident just wants to have a really chill Thanksgiving this year. In fact, they're calling it a "sexy Thanksgiving," and it involves no work or family drama but plenty of movies, take-out, and fooling around on the couch. As long as there are mashed potatoes in that take out, there is not a single fault in this amazing plan.

However, as things with The Resident typically go, the plan doesn't work. In TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Nic (Emily VanCamp) are getting right to the last part of their great plan when the doorbell rings. Spoiler alert: It is not mashed potatoes at the door; it's Nic's dad, Kyle (Corbin Bernsen), who has decided to surprise his daughter and cook Thanksgiving dinner for her. That sounds like a great idea since it's already mid-morning in the clip and it's apparent that no one in this group has actually thought about putting a turkey in the oven.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Oh, and as a bonus, Kevin has brought a mysteriously younger sous chef with him! It is genuinely depressing how unsexy Conrad and Nic's Thanksgiving became in such a short period of time.

The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox.