Unemployment is starting to get to Conrad (Matt Czuchry) on The Resident. He's still looking for a new gig after being fired from Chastain in the fall finale, but it seems that Red Rock is blocking all of his attempts to get work in Atlanta.

In TV Guide's sneak peek of Tuesday's episode, "How Conrad Gets His Groove Back," the former chief resident finds out he's been passed over for yet another position in Atlanta. Apparently anyone who checks his references decides not to go with the renegade doctor — he's definitely been blacklisted. Besides the frustration of not finding work, Conrad proposes expanding his search for work to outside of Atlanta.

"Having a long distance relationship or being a doctor, this is what it's come to?" Conrad laments to Nic (Emily VanCamp) in the clip as she tries to comfort him.

Nic pushes back and says things haven't gotten that bad yet, and considering the name of the episode as well as Conrad being invited to consult on a case for the local Atlanta soccer team, we're hopeful he's going to be able to get out of this rut soon.

The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox.