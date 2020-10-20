Get ready, Fox fans, your favorite dramas are set to return in early 2021. The network announced that 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Resident, and Prodigal Son will all return for new seasons in January after being off the air for most of 2020.

The Fox fall schedule was packed mostly with sports and reality shows, minus Filthy Rich and Next, which were pushed from their original spring premieres to the colder months of the year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced productions around the world to shut down back in March. While there may be no such thing as too much of The Masked Singer, we are really excited to see some scripted dramas return.

Fox didn't release any specific dates for the returns, but TV Guide did learn that 9-1-1 and the Lone Star spin-off will air back-to-back on Mondays, with The Resident and Prodigal Son filling out Tuesdays. The 9-1-1 duo even got their own promo to get everyone hyped for the insane scenarios the first responders will have to be dealing with in the new episodes.

After months of very little new scripted programming coming in, we're excited to see network schedules start to return to normal.