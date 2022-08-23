Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Study up on the Fielder Method while you wait
The Rehearsal is not only one of the best shows of 2022, but it's also unlike anything else you'll watch on TV this year. On the surface, Nathan Fielder's series claimed to be about helping people rehearse for "life's biggest moments" by guiding them through lengthy, disorienting, and hyperrealistic trial runs, and then it became about... a bunch of other stuff. It was also a pretty big hit, and HBO confirmed ahead of the Season 1 finale that it would be returning for Season 2.
We know next to nothing about The Rehearsal Season 2 at the moment, but we'll be updating this post as more information comes out. In the meantime, settle in with a drink at Nate's Lizard Lounge and wait with us.
We currently have no idea when to expect The Rehearsal Season 2. Fielder is famously secretive about the details and development of his projects, and when HBO confirmed the news about Season 2, there was no release date to go along with it.
But there was a poster that we can spend the hiatus theorizing about. Who is that woman? Where, exactly, are she and Fielder? Are any of these questions actually important? This seems like a case for Reddit.
The Rehearsal Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max.