The Owl House Exclusive: Premiere Date Revealed for First 44-Minute Finale Special

Here's when 'Thanks to Them' will air on Disney Channel and Disney XD
It's time to grab some Apple Blood and Hex Mix and snuggle up with your Palisman, because The Owl House is returning to your crystal ball, just in time for spooky season. TV Guide can exclusively reveal that the series will debut the first of its three finale specials on Oct. 15.
The first 44-minute special, titled "Thanks to Them," will pick up right where The Owl House Season 2 finale left off, with Luz and her friends stuck in the human realm — and willing to do whatever it takes to return to the demon realm to save the Boiling Isles from Emperor Belos and the Collector.
"Thanks to Them" will air simultaneously on Disney Channel and Disney XD on Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The second and third installments, also 44 minutes each, will premiere in 2023, with exact dates still to be announced. Fans can get an exclusive first look at brand new key art for the special, below.
Though highly anticipated, The Owl House specials constitute an abridged final season and mark a somewhat bittersweet ending for the beloved series after it was announced that the show is coming to a close sooner than its creator hoped. The series hails from Dana Terrace, who previously served as a storyboard artist for Alex Hirsch's Gravity Falls, and in many ways feels of a piece with that cult darling — a clever, supernatural comedy with a surprising amount of heart.
The series quickly built a loyal and engaged fan base drawn as much to its inclusivity as to its imagination, wit, and whimsy. In 2021, The Owl House was the recipient of the coveted Peabody Award, praised for "building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone." The show was also honored in TV Guide's recent ranking of the 100 best shows on TV.
The first two seasons of The Owl House are available to stream on Disney+.