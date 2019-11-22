Daniel Gillies is trading in his fangs for a hammer! TV Guide has learned exclusively that The Vampire Diaries and The Originals alum will be lending his voice to the upcoming Serial Box audiobook series Thor: Metals Gods. Check out the exclusive audio sneak peek above!

Gillies will narrate the series, which follows Thor and his brother Loki as they venture on a quest to recover a dangerous alien artifact. The brothers won't be on this adventure alone, though. Joining their ragtag group of questers will be a Korean tiger-goddess; a charismatic, gender-fluid space pirate; and Frost Giant mercenaries.

Daniel Gillies, The Originals Photo: Annette Brown, Annette Brown / The CW



"I'm delighted to take part in this project, particularly as this is a new territory in storytelling for the comic book fans. This material looks both challenging and absurdly fun, and I look forward to participating in this new aspect of the Marvel Universe," Daniel Gillies said in a statement.

Additional series following other popular Marvel characters like Black Panther, Black Widow, and Jessica Jones will launch on the service in 2020.

Thor: Metal Gods will premiere on Serial Box on Thursday, Dec. 12.