The Office is widely considered to be one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, so who wouldn't want more of it? Racist jerks, apparently.

Leslie David Baker, who played the perennially grumpy office drone Stanley in the beloved NBC sitcom, announced in early July that he was starting a Kickstarter project to fund a potential Office spin-off focused on his character. Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement would follow Stanley as he helps his nephew in Los Angeles, and Baker is looking for 300 large to get things going. Great, right?

Well, not for everyone. Earlier this week on Instagram, Baker shared some responses he's had to his project that are filled with hate, racism, disgusting imagery, and flat-out stupidity. (Warning: the post is filled with vile hate speech and pictures that are offensive).

"For those of you who don't believe racism is still alive in the world... here's the proof," Baker wrote. "Our goal has simply been to entertain and give the fans a quality series. These rants are evidence that there is still a great deal of work that needs to be done here in America regarding racism. Bigotry and hate will not be allowed to irradicate (sic) art or Black people. Enough said."

It doesn't appear that the hate speech has slowed Baker's dreams down, as the Kickstarter is still up and has actually surpassed its goal of $300,000 with two days left to go. Sounds like the perfect time to chip in a few bucks for Uncle Stan to show those no-good stay-at-home loser racists what's up.