The big, splashy Apple TV+ series The Morning Show promises to peel back the curtain on the messy behind-the-scenes drama that goes on when the cameras aren't rolling on our favorite AM gab fests, and in this exclusive clip from the show's fourth episode, "That Woman," debuting Friday Nov. 8, it seems like an inevitable ego explosion can't be too far off.

Jennifer Aniston Hates This Morning Show Segment for a Very Good Reason

In the clip, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) is damn near gloating about how well her savvy scheme to get Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) on the show-within-the-show worked after her former co-host, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired for sexual misconduct. But then Chip Black (Mark Duplass), The Morning Show's exasperated executive producer, reveals that a big outlet now wants to do a feature on Bradley. Alex is hanging on as tight as she can, but judging from her reaction, it won't be long before she punches a hole in a wall.

