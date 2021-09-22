The Masked Singer Season 6: All the Clues So Far

It feels like just yesterday that we were marveling at the fever dream that was about to be The Masked Singer, and now, somehow, the Fox reality juggernaut is back for a sixth season. A whole new group of celebrities have gotten all masked up, and the show wasted absolutely no time in getting down to the business of unmasking. Five singers made their debuts on Wednesday night, and only three remain, with at least one more unmasking (and possibly two) to come in Thursday's special premiere part two. Octopus and Mother Earth, we hardly knew ye, but we'll get to that.

While the premiere was fairly standard as far as The Masked Singer goes, there are a few twists to look forward to as the season progresses. The Wildcard rounds will return as early as tomorrow night, and even more emphasis is being put on the panel's first impression guesses. The box that holds their guesses now has a creepy hand sticking out of it! Plus, in order to keep things spicy in the sixth go-round, the powers that be at The Masked Singer have unleashed a chaotic new feature that's sort of like America's Got Talent's Golden Buzzer, but backwards. If a panelist is sure they know who a contestant is, they can hit the Take It Off Buzzer. If their guess is correct, the contestant will immediately have to take off their mask and leave the competition. If their guess is wrong, the contestant keeps their mask on and the panelist is penalized. The stakes have never been higher!

Fall TV Premiere Dates for Returning and New Shows

Wednesday's premiere also did something we've never seen this show do before: an unmasking cliffhanger. Octopus was the first singer to be eliminated, and then Nick Cannon announced that Mother Earth would be the second singer to leave. This was great news, as Mother Earth's frozen human face is one of the most terrifying things this show has ever produced, but then the episode ended before she could get that face off. We'll have to wait until Thursday to find out who she really is. The wait is already torture.

For now, we've got some clues to analyze! For the identity of this week's eliminated singer, keep scrolling.

The Skunk

Skunk, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Skunk seems to be an older soul, a singer who took a break from her career to focus on her family. Her clue package takes place on a train, and she explains that she relates to the "duality" and the "yin and yang" of the skunk. She's a luxury traveler, with a fancy bag and a ticket from Seoul, South Korea (is that literally Seoul, or could it mean soul?). There's also a vase with the letter "D," which Robin Thicke immediately took to indicate that she's a diva (D-vase).

She says there's a misconception that she's quick to get into a fight, but she has learned that you don't always have to react when provoked. She sprays her haters with "Hater Spray" and seems pretty unbothered.

There's also a newspaper with a photo of Jenny McCarthy and the headline, "Has the Golden Ear Winner Lost Her Mind?" and a lot of focus on Skunk's expensive-looking pink and gold bag. She wants to make it do what it do, boo.

The guesses: The panel has a pretty clear idea of the genre of the Skunk, naming, as Nick notes, every Black woman who sings. No one seems to have a clear idea of the specific person it might be, but they spend a few minutes just shouting out singers: Faith Evans, Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson, Anita Baker.

The Pufferfish

The Pufferfish, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Pufferfish knows a thing or two about defending herself. Her clues take place on a spaceship, and she talks about being the kid at school who could never blend in, and who "messed up all the experiments." She says her singing voice was always different and "not necessarily in a good way." She had to learn to stand up for herself, and it made her successful.

Balanced scales might mean she's a libra or just really into the justice system, and there was also a disco ball, a boomerang, and a guitar that said "guitarra," which is Spanish for guitar.

She performed Doja Cat's "Say So" and her "different" voice didn't really stand out to us, but Nick seemed to immediately know who she was.

The guesses: Nicole Scherzinger thought it might be Paua Abdul, which was a way better guess than Maya Rudolph, Issa Rae or Jessica Alba. Puffer Fish is definitely a small lady, and at one point we thought there was a chance she could be Kylie Minogue, thanks to the boomerang and the fact that Kylie has an album called Disco. But the voice doesn't really sound like Kylie.

The Bull

The Bull, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Bull grew up in a small town but had bigger dreams. He traveled around the world in a quest to be the greatest of all time, but the doors he knocked on just weren't opening. He kept getting rejected, but he didn't give it up. He became his own boss, and eventually both Hollywood and Forbes took notice.

A stuffed lion sits on a rock, Cooperstown (home of the Baseball Hall of Fame) is marked on a map, and at one point, Bull waves to the astronaut who was once Hunter Hayes. He says he's very shy about singing, even though he put on a hell of a performance.

The guesses: The panel was all over the place on this one, guessing Backstreet Boys and Sisqo. Ken Jeong tried to suggest it was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, but the audience immediately started booing. Nicole thought she had it figured out, but refused to share her guess.

Mother Nature

Mother Nature, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues: Mother Nature has done it all and changed with the seasons, but she's never gotten the chance to be an actual mother. It took her a while to come to terms with that, but then she embraced the family she already had...including former Masked Singer winner Wayne Brady? She's protective of the ones she loves, and life is good.

She holds up a penny and a hummingbird, and later holds a sparkler. She performed "I'm Coming Out," but the performance lost a bit of the spotlight to her playing Whack-a-mole on stage.

The guesses: The panel was really taken with Mother Nature's infectious energy, even if we couldn't focus on anything beyond her terrifying face and the Whack-a-mole game. They guessed that maybe it was Aisha Tyler, who hosts Whose Line Is It Anyway with Wayne, or Tracee Ellis Ross singing her own mother's song, or maybe Tiffany Haddish. Any one of them could fit with Mother Nature's energy, but she sort of feels like Tracee to us. Tracee also had a fashion line at JC Penney, which could explain the penny, even if the voice doesn't totally sound like Tracee. We'll find out tomorrow!

The Octopus

Octopus, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues: Octopus is a large man who has been famous for a long time, and reached success at a young age. He considers himself to be lucky, and eight is a lucky number. He felt like he had it all, but when he smiled, people thought he wasn't being serious, so people wanted him out, and he fell.

A playing card says he's "all about self-love," and he says he had to learn to let go of his ego to get a fresh start. He said he was doing the show because The Masked Singer is his mom's favorite show, and she was waiting for him backstage.

The guesses: The panel went hard on NBA players, from Dennis Rodman to Dwight Howard to Shaquille O'Neal. They seemed to land on Shaq, which felt like the right answer due to A) Octopus' size and B) the fact that 8 was Kobe Bryant's jersey number.

It was: Dwight Howard!