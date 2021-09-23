The Masked Singer Season 6: All the Clues So Far

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6. Read at your own risk!]

Thursday's special episode of The Masked Singer featured new performances by the remaining singers in Group A (Bull, Pufferfish, and Skunk) and introduced two new wildcard singers: Hamster and Baby. Hamster is just a cute hamster wearing bejeweled headphones, but Baby is the sort of thing you might fear seeing during a bad drug trip, or those dreams you have on cough medicine. He's like a demented Boss Baby (is it Alec Baldwin, maybe?), or a Toy Story toy awaiting his fate in Sid's toy chest. He is horrible, but the panel tried to pretend there was anything to love about him.

"I don't know what's happening. You are the sweetest, cutest, little scariest thing ever," said Nicole Scherzinger. "I'm not gonna lie."

Then, Robin Thicke talked baby talk to the seven-foot-tall abomination, and I would have turned the show off right then and there if I didn't have to find out who got eliminated. Surely, no one in that audience would want to keep that baby in the competition, right? Oh, how wrong I was.

Somehow, for some reason, enough of the audience members voted that Baby was their favorite, and it was Pufferfish who was sent home. It was thrilling to find out who the baffling Pufferfish actually was, but a big disappointment to find out that I'll have to see that Baby again.

In other news, Thursday's episode was themed "Back to School," meaning all the clues were related to school. Nick Cannon also officially debuted the Take It Off Buzzer, which allows the panelists to make a contestant take off their mask if they've guessed their identity correctly. If they don't guess correctly, they will be punished in some unknown way. No one pushed the button this week, but maybe we all have that to look forward to next week.

Scroll down to see all the new clues and find out the identities of both Mother Nature and Pufferfish!

The Hamster

Hamster, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Hamster says his body is shaped like a hamster, and he felt stuck in a bit of a wheel. He felt all cooped up this past year (wonder why?) because he's a guy who likes to jump from one project to the next with his famous friends. He's used to being in all kinds of arenas

He has a poster for Alcatraz Island, and he has a pet fish. He reads and does jumping jacks, and is hoping to be the teacher's pet. He performed "Pretty Woman" with an unexpected swagger. His locker clues were: A Baseball bat, a stuffed strawberry, a lot of moss. According to Hamster, "It's sunny, and I like to play baseball," and he's "way F--king taller" than Danny Devito.

The guesses: The panelists went all-in on older comedians, like Bill Murray, Andy Richter and Jack Black. It seems impossible to imagine Bill Murray doing this show, but with that guy, the fact that it seems impossible also makes it seem more possible, ya know? Jack Black has such a distinctive voice, but he was clearly going for a certain genre so maybe it was a clever disguise.

The Baby

The Baby, The Masked Singer FOX

The clues so far: Aside from being the worst thing I have ever seen, Baby is a "larger than life" star. He was part of a baby rat pack, and they were famous for throwing punches and getting their hands dirty in the action. He's got blockbuster hits, an award-winning album, radio play, and replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film.

He speaks with an accent that is either Australian or Cockney, and isn't a good version of either. The clues show him traipsing through a city like Godzilla, with a close-up of a police badge reading "Police Officer, Metropolitan Police, 54672." He passes by the White House, and a helicopter in front of an explosion. He wants to make the world into a giant playpen.

His singing voice, meanwhile, is deep and raspy. The locker clues were: Baby's report card revealed that he failed his driver's test, which is good because he is a baby, though not good because he failed because of "too many high-speed chases." Baby said that when he doesn't get a nap, he has the "need to feed."

The guesses: The panel thinks it might be an action star, so guesses include Hugh Jackman, Will Smith, Chuck Norris and Vin Diesel. If that giant baby is Vin Diesel, I will literally drive my car into space. And if it's Chuck Norris, that might just be the first sign of the apocalypse.

The Skunk

Skunk, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Skunk seems to be an older soul, a singer who took a break from her career to focus on her family. Her clue package takes place on a train, and she explains that she relates to the "duality" and the "yin and yang" of the skunk. She's a luxury traveler, with a fancy bag and a ticket from Seoul, South Korea (is that literally Seoul, or could it mean soul?). There's also a vase with the letter "D," which Robin Thicke immediately took to indicate that she's a diva (D-vase). She says there's a misconception that she's quick to get into a fight, but she has learned that you don't always have to react when provoked. She sprays her haters with "Hater Spray" and seems pretty unbothered. There's also a newspaper with a photo of Jenny McCarthy and the headline, "Has the Golden Ear Winner Lost Her Mind?" and a lot of focus on Skunk's expensive-looking pink and gold bag. She wants to make it do what it do, boo.

Premiere Part 2 Clues: She feels like she's forever a student, but has learned that life happens. School was always easy and she had a full-ride scholarship before she got some "unexpected news." Jenny McCarthy wondered if she had a baby, which was also our first thought. She was forced to take a different course and learned lessons she'd never get in a classroom. That pivot was the greatest degree she could ever get.

Her second set of clues took place in a library, and she started to pull out a book called U.S. Government before switching to Expect the Unexpected. There was also The Big Book of Acting, and Iron Out Your Swing, with a golf club on the cover. Her locker clues were: boas, pom poms, a French final, a projector. According to Skunk, "Because of miseducation, I am always ready for the action."

The guesses: Lauryn Hill, because of Skunk's use of the word "miseducation." Robin guessed Yolanda Adams, Jill Scott and Fantasia Barrino, and Nicole suggested Janelle Monae.

Our guess: Fantasia had already been in my head, but Fantasia has such a distinctive voice that does not match the voice of the Skunk. Singer and actress Janelle Monae might be a better guess, because The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was such an inspiration for her that it's referenced on her Wikipedia page.

The Bull



The Bull, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Bull grew up in a small town but had bigger dreams. He traveled around the world in a quest to be the greatest of all time, but the doors he knocked on just weren't opening. He kept getting rejected, but he didn't give it up. He became his own boss, and eventually both Hollywood and Forbes took notice.

A stuffed lion sits on a rock, Cooperstown (home of the Baseball Hall of Fame) is marked on a map, and at one point, Bull waves to the astronaut who was once Hunter Hayes. He says he's very shy about singing, even though he put on a hell of a performance.

Premiere Part 2 Clues: He marched to the beat of his own drum in school and felt most free to be himself in his garage. He created his own world and put on shows that were sold out in his head. He lived on his own planet, and his performance of Rascal Flatts' "What Hurts the Most" reminds him of that time. He holds up a picture of the Disney Concert Hall, and his garage is covered in flowers. His locker clues were: Three cheerleaders jumped out of Bull's locker. "I've always been a fan of school spirit," Bull says. "Nothing makes me happier than the cheer of a crowd. That's what makes me happy."

The guesses: The panel suggests Darren Criss and Justin Timberlake, which don't seem correct. Robin thinks it might be someone who's not a known singer. Jenny guessed Kevin Jonas, which just proves that Jenny knows nothing about the Jonas Brothers, and then she said she really wants it to be Zac Efron. Something tells me Jenny's hopes will be dashed.

Our guess: It's still too early to tell.

ELIMINATED Week 1: The Octopus

Octopus, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues: Octopus is a large man who has been famous for a long time, and reached success at a young age. He considers himself to be lucky, and eight is a lucky number. He felt like he had it all, but when he smiled, people thought he wasn't being serious, so people wanted him out, and he fell.

A playing card says he's "all about self-love," and he says he had to learn to let go of his ego to get a fresh start. He said he was doing the show because The Masked Singer is his mom's favorite show, and she was waiting for him backstage.

The guesses: The panel went hard on NBA players, from Dennis Rodman to Dwight Howard to Shaquille O'Neal. They seemed to land on Shaq, which felt like the right answer due to A) Octopus' size and B) the fact that 8 was Kobe Bryant's jersey number.

It was: Dwight Howard!

ELIMINATED Week 1 Part 2: Mother Nature

Mother Nature, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues: Mother Nature has done it all and changed with the seasons, but she's never gotten the chance to be an actual mother. It took her a while to come to terms with that, but then she embraced the family she already had...including former Masked Singer winner Wayne Brady? She's protective of the ones she loves, and life is good.

She holds up a penny and a hummingbird, and later holds a sparkler. She performed "I'm Coming Out," but the performance lost a bit of the spotlight to her playing Whack-a-mole on stage.

The guesses: The panel was really taken with Mother Nature's infectious energy, even if we couldn't focus on anything beyond her terrifying face and the Whack-a-mole game. They guessed that maybe it was Aisha Tyler, who hosts Whose Line Is It Anyway with Wayne, or Tracee Ellis Ross singing her own mother's song, or maybe Tiffany Haddish. Any one of them could fit with Mother Nature's energy, but she sort of feels like Tracee to us. Tracee also had a fashion line at JC Penney, which could explain the penny, even if the voice doesn't totally sound like Tracee.

It was: Vivica A. Fox!

ELIMINATED Week 1 Part 2: Pufferfish

The Pufferfish, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Pufferfish knows a thing or two about defending herself. Her clues take place on a spaceship, and she talks about being the kid at school who could never blend in, and who "messed up all the experiments." She says her singing voice was always different and "not necessarily in a good way." She had to learn to stand up for herself, and it made her successful.

Balanced scales might mean she's a libra or just really into the justice system, and there was also a disco ball, a boomerang, and a guitar that said "guitarra," which is Spanish for guitar.

She performed Doja Cat's "Say So" and her "different" voice didn't really stand out to us, but Nick seemed to immediately know who she was.

Premiere Part 2 Clues: Puffer Fish was very sheltered growing up because her family was so religious. Going to the movies and listening to music was off-llimits to her. She had to keep her dreams to herself, but turned heads when she first rose to fame. Her outfits made people talk at church, but she didn't care because she liked expressing herself. She's leaning into her sexy side and feeling like she's at the Met Gala. She's having fun throwing off the panel with her voice, though her costume's gown is so her. She's always loved getting people talking.

She clutches a diary, and there's a cardinal on a bird feeder. She performed Dua Lipa's "Levitating," and even did the rap part. Nick knows exactly who she is and says she's doing a great job of turning the panel in a "different direction." The locker clues were: She was a spelling bee champion. "I have bars, moves, but also have letters," Puffer Fish says, with a butt wiggle.

The guesses: In week two, the panel suggested M.I.A., Nelly Furtado, Vanessa Hudgens, Zoe Saldana. They're thrown by the disguised voice, and to be honest, I am too. Just when I think I recognize the singing voice, she starts rapping, and nothing makes sense.

It was: Toni Braxton!