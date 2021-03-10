[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of The Masked Singer. Read at your own risk!]

Believe it or not, the fifth season of The Masked Singeris upon us — which means Fox has managed to wrangle 10 new celebrities to don absolutely wild costumes and surprise us with their singing voices. Sometimes they're incredibly accomplished musicians, sometimes they're not — but they're definitely always entertaining.

While the format of the show remains largely the same, there are several changes of note in Season 5: For starters, Niecy Nash is stepping in as guest host for the first part of the season after Nick Cannon had to step down when he tested positive for COVID-19. Don't worry, there are plans for him to return later in the season once he recovers, and he'll remain a presence despite not being on screen (you'll just have to watch and see how).

Another new feature: a mysterious rooster named Cluedle-Doo will provide clues the judges can't see and point out ones that they missed, and he'll sometimes crash the stage to mess with the judges. Cluedle-Doo's celebrity identity is also a mystery that viewers can guess before he's unmasked at some point during the season.

There's also a Wild Card element that will see unannounced celebrities take the stage during the run of the show in an attempt to unseat some of the other contestants — but just how many there are will remain a mystery for now.

All of that said, we know why you're really here — to get into the clues and figure out which celebs are disguising themselves on Season 5 of The Masked Singer! Read on for more of what we know about each contestant and our best guesses as to their identity. Scroll to the bottom for all of the already unmasked celebs.

Russian Dolls

Russian Doll, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: A Russian doll can sometimes have 15 replicas of itself.

The other clues so far: Russian Doll is in the Mizfitz Toy Store being controlled by puppet strings, and talks about how they were surrounded by things that were manufactured but they couldn't be packaged. They're on an assembly line with cardboard boxes (one labeled "office"), and there's a wheel of a ship, a pitcher of milk, a sign reading "Garden State Highway," one reading "coming to a country near you" with a cowboy hat, and there are also breadsticks for some reason. When it's revealed that there are actually two people, the judges are very surprised. At the end of the performance, they explain that their ideas work very well together, and they're dynamic together.

The guesses: Boys II Men, Vanessa Hudgens, Glee cast members (Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale), Gwen Stefani, and Tom Dumont

It's probably: As someone who has listened to Hanson for nearly 25 years, trust when I tell you it's Hanson. But the judges might not get there, considering it's only 2/3 of the band (Isaac and Taylor, to be specific).

Seashell

Seashell, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: No two shells are the same.

The other clues so far: Seashell says she was pulled by the tide all around the globe with her family as a kid, and when her career took off it was like a massive tsunami of success. There's a hot dog, a chameleon, a sandcastle, a witch's broom, and a bell. She says she has worn many hats (including a cowboy hat), and though she used to sing on stage she hasn't in a long time because she stopped to pursue other careers.

The guesses: Sarah Jessica Parker, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Chenoweth, Hilary Duff, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love Hewitt

It's probably: None of the clues are definitive, but Robin Thicke seems closest so far with his Jennifer Love Hewitt guess.

Racoon

Racoon, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: Racoon is known for being sharp.

The other clues so far: To get the happy ending you need to go through hell, Racoon says. The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a favorite story because he's like Quasimodo — but while Quasimodo was innocent, he was actually a monster. There's a knife, a magnifying glass, and jail cell bars, and he says that he promised if he got a second chance he'd only do good and is still fulfilling that promise today.

The guesses: Gary Busey, Nick Nolte, Sami Hagar, Mike Tyson, Joe Pesce, Danny DeVito

It's probably: Well, not someone who's actually a musician because the timing was off throughout the end of the song.

Robopine

Robopine, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: Robopine is skilled at not becoming roadkill.

The other clues so far: Robopine is introduced as "Porcupine," but informs the judges of his new name when he arrives on stage. In the first clue package, he reveals that he was forced to grow thick quills and fend for himself, and went on a mission to get on Hollywood's radar before an angel said hello in a random call that changed everything. There's also a padlock with a key, some DNA, and a small bust of George Washington. After his first performance, he says he has kids and grandkids and is 60 years old, but the judges don't believe him. (And Niecy says she might have once auditioned to be his backup dancer and hints that she may have even dated him back in the day.)

The guesses: Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Jamie Foxx, Lionel Richie, Ginuwine

It's probably: When will Nicole Scherzinger learn? It's never going to be Jamie Foxx. The judges' best guess at this point is definitely Ginuwine.

Snail — Eliminated Week 1

Snail, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: The snail is a national treasure.

The other clues so far: After a Johnny Carson-esque "heeeeere's Snail" intro, Snail says he has acted, directed, produced, recorded albums, graced the Oscars stage, rubbed elbows with everyone from Robert De Niro to Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama. There's a teddy bear on a late-night couch, a "Meatballs" sign, a treasure chest, and UFO.

The guesses: Jay Leno, Seth MacFarlane, Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Sandler, Adam Carolla, Ted Cruz, Billy Crystal

It is: Kermit the Frog! (In hindsight, that IS what Kermit would sound like singing Hall and Oates.)