Every day we get closer to the release of the long-awaited Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, and it really can't come fast enough. The movie, co-written by creator David Chase, promises to give us Tony Soprano's origin story and show us how he became the mob boss we came to know and love (and fear) in the series. While we still have some waiting left to do before we can see it in full, there is a new trailer to analyze every frame of in the meantime.
The Many Saints of Newark will journey back to the 1960s, to a time when Tony Soprano was -- if you can believe it -- a teenager more concerned with school than with knocking in the teeth of people who owe him money. The movie will also be set against the backdrop of the Newark race riots of 1967. Read on to find out everything we know about The Many Saints of Newark so far.
On September 8, Warner Bros dropped the second trailer for the film, which spotlights Alessandro Nivola's Dickie Moltisanti (and briefly introduces his newborn son, Christopher) and gives us another look at young Tony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini, who steps into the role his father originated in the HBO series. This comes after the first trailer was released in June.
It debuts in the fall. The film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1. It was first set to premiere in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the release was pushed.
It's a stacked cast. The film takes us back in time to the 1960s, and will center on younger versions of the mobsters you know and love from the series. Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late James Gandolfini, will take on the role of young Tony. Alessandro Nivola will star as Dickie Moltisanti, Christopher's (Michael Imperioli) father and the man who mentored Tony Soprano.
Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga will play Tony's parents, and Corey Stoll will take on the role of Tony's uncle, Junior Soprano. John Magaro will play a young Silvio Dante, Billy Magnussen will play Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri, and Leslie Odom Jr., Tony Sirico, and Ray Liotta will have roles in the film as well.
The script is in good hands. David Chase co-wrote the screenplay with Lawrence Konner, who previously wrote three episodes of the original series. The film will be directed by Alan Taylor, who helmed several episodes of the show and won an Emmy for his work behind the lens of Season 6's "Kennedy and Heidi."
Photographers near the New York set captured many members of the cast in action. Production on The Many Saints of Newark took place in the late spring of 2019, and since many scenes were filmed outdoors, these set photos give audiences a first glimpse at what's ahead in film, including young Tony in an ice cream truck, what looks to be Livia with baby Barbara in a bassinet, and Dickie Moltisanti.
The Many Saints of Newark will be released in theaters on Friday, Oct. 1. The film will also be available to ad-free HBO Max subscribers for 31 days starting Oct. 1.