Michael Gandolfini, The Many Saints of Newark Bobby Bank/GC Images

The Sopranos first introduced us to the world of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), and the various characters and tracksuits in his New Jersey mob family, in 1999, but the show has only increased in popularity in the years since. While Tony's fate after the series finale's divisive cut-to-black ending remains technically up in the air, creator David Chase is taking fans back in time to showcase the moments that made the family who they are by way of a prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. The best news of all: There's finally a trailer.

The Many Saints of Newark will journey back to the 1960s, to a time when Tony Soprano was -- if you can believe it -- a teenager more concerned with school than with knocking in the teeth of people who owe him money. The movie will also be set against the backdrop of the Newark race riots of 1967. Read on to find out everything we know about The Many Saints of Newark so far.

Latest News

On June 29, Warner Bros. dropped the first trailer for the film, which gives us our first look at a young Tony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini, who steps into the role his father originated in the HBO series. The new footage also highlights Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti and Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano. And don't worry, the trailer does make use of the iconic theme song.

Premiere Date

It debuts in the fall. The film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1. It was first set to premiere in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the release was pushed.

Cast

It's a stacked cast. The film takes us back in time to the 1960s, and will center on younger versions of the mobsters you know and love from the series. Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late James Gandolfini, will take on the role of young Tony. Alessandro Nivola will star as Dickie Moltisanti, Christopher's (Michael Imperioli) father and the man who mentored Tony Soprano.

Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga will play Tony's parents, and Corey Stoll will take on the role of Tony's uncle, Junior Soprano. John Magaro will play a young Silvio Dante, Billy Magnussen will play Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri, and Leslie Odom Jr., Tony Sirico, and Ray Liotta will have roles in the film as well.

Everything Else

The script is in good hands. David Chase co-wrote the screenplay with Lawrence Konner, who previously wrote three episodes of the original series. The film will be directed by Alan Taylor, who helmed several episodes of the show and won an Emmy for his work behind the lens of Season 6's "Kennedy and Heidi."

10 Shows Like The Sopranos

Photographers near the New York set captured many members of the cast in action. Production on The Many Saints of Newark took place in the late spring of 2019, and since many scenes were filmed outdoors, these set photos give audiences a first glimpse at what's ahead in film, including young Tony in an ice cream truck, what looks to be Livia with baby Barbara in a bassinet, and Dickie Moltisanti.

Vera Farmiga on The Many Saints of Newark set in New York City on May 21, 2019. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandro Nivola, William Ludwig, and Jon Bernthal on The Many Saints of Newark set in New York City on May 21, 2019. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

How to Watch

The Many Saints of Newark will be released in theaters on Friday, Oct. 1. The film will also be available to ad-free HBO Max subscribers for 31 days starting Oct. 1.