There were reports that it would be happening sometime in The Mandalorian Season 2, but we didn't expect it so quickly. A major character from the Star Wars franchise made a surprise appearance in the first episode of Season 2, "Chapter 9: The Marshal."

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian. If you've yet to watch the episode, stop reading now.

Early on in "Chapter 9," Mando (Pedro Pascal) meets Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), the marshal of Mos Pelgo on Tatooine. Vanth is wearing Mandalorian armor that looks suspiciously exactly like Boba Fett's and reveals he traded for it with a group of Jawas. How the Jawas got it remains a mystery, but regardless, the Boba Fett-related surprises weren't done yet.

In the final scene of the episode, actor Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, could be seen looking down on Mando as he traveled back to his ship carrying the Boba Fett armor. Given that Boba Fett was a clone of Jango and where in the timeline this show is set (after Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, of course), the only reasonable conclusion is that this man is Boba Fett (since Jango was killed by Mace Windu).

It was previously reported back in May that Boba Fett would appear in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, with Morrison taking on the role. The show wasted no time in getting to his introduction, though. Now we just need to find out what he's been doing on Tatooine this whole time and how he came to lose his armor.

For those that don't remember, Boba Fett was last seen in Return of the Jedi when he was accidentally knocked off of Jabba the Hutt's barge by Han Solo (Harrison Ford), falling into a Sarlacc pit. And what a surprise, that happened on Tatooine. It certainly sounds like Boba Fett's been hiding out on the planet ever since.

Hopefully, this is far from the last time we'll see Boba Fett on the new season of The Mandalorian. After all, if Mando is so set on attaining the help of other Mandalorians to get Baby Yoda home, why not start with one of the most iconic for fans?

This article originally appeared on TV Guide's sister site GameSpot.com.