We could argue that there's no such thing as too much of The Magicians, but it looks like Syfy has already beaten us to the punch. Instead of one helping of magic and moon-shenanigans, we're getting a double dose this week!

In case you were planning to change the channel after your weekly episode of The Magicians this week, be warned — you're going to miss out on a double feature! Syfy will air back-to-back episodes of The Magicians this Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c and 10/9c, titled, "Apocalypse? Now?!" and "Oops!...I Did It Again."

Last we saw our heroes, they were dead set on stopping the harmonic convergence, which would cause all kinds of bad stuff like earthquakes, drought, fire and cannibalism — so yeah, let's avoid that if possible! The only problem? To do so, they'll have to solve the tiny problem of how to move the frickin' moon.

The Magicians airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Syfy.