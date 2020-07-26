If you've already watched and rewatched The Kissing Booth 2 and are anxiously awaiting news about the next movie, we have some exciting news for you. On Sunday, Netflix dropped the first teaser for The Kissing Booth 3, thus confirming that there will, in fact, be a Kissing Booth 3, which could very well make it Gen Z's Before trilogy.

In the clip, Elle (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi), Lee (Joel Courtney), and Rachel (Meganne Young) look to be living their best lives by a pool. But nothing is ever as it seems, and Elle's good time is cut short by an incoming call from the the Harvard Admissions Office (which she already conveniently has in her phone contacts, obviously) that she proceeds to ignore. She and Noah then disappear together to "read poetry" and talk about their feelings. We can only assume that ignoring a call from Harvard is going to result in a lot of brand new drama, though the teaser tells us we'll have to wait until 2021 to see it play out.

The Best Young Adult Movies on Netflix

According to Deadline, the threequel was shot "in tandem" with The Kissing Booth 2, and it will pick up right where the second film left off. Fans will remember that it ended with Elle being accepted to both Harvard (where Noah goes) and Berkeley (where Lee is going), and if the sneak peek is any indication, the upcoming movie will be all about her struggle to make a decision.

Vince Marcello, who directed, wrote, and executive-produced the first two Kissing Booth films, will return for the third film. Besides King, Elordi, Courtney, and Young, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Molly Ringwald will also be back. Start emotionally preparing now!

The Kissing Booth 2 is now streaming on Netflix.