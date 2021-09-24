The Good Doctor Stars Tease New Romances and a 'Mysterious New Visitor' to Season 5

Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara, The Good Doctor ABC

There are wedding bells in the air for Shaun (Freddie and Murphy) and Leah (Paige Spara) on The Good Doctor, but apparently not everything is jolly when the medical drama returns for Season 5 on Monday.

"We have a mysterious new visitor to the hospital and it is a really fun character," Good Doctor star Fiona Gubelmann told TV Guide when asked what she's most excited for in the upcoming season. "I am curious to see how fans react to that person and then there's just a lot of change all around."

"We also have some changes coming, which affect everybody so we're all a little distracted," Gubelmann's co-star Christina Chang added to the tease.

Before things get complicated and new faces show up, Gubelmann's and Chang's characters Reznick and Lim are having a good time in new relationships at the start of Season 5. Reznick finally let her guard down when it came to Park (Will Yun Lee) at the end of Season 4 and decided to give their relationship a real go. That's going to be her main focus at the start of the new season.

"Morgan is a new woman. She, sort of, said I love you to Park at the end of last season, and we're just gonna see her continue to grow in the way that Morgan grows -- which is very slowly," the actress explained. "But I will say that in the first four episodes, it feels like Morgan has changed more than she's ever changed."

Meanwhile, Lim is continuing her romance with Dr. Mateo Rendon (Osvaldo Benavides) after the two got close in Guatemala in the Season 4 finale. Rendon is now stateside and has some visa issues to work out in the Season 5 premiere, but this could be the start of something very promising for the Chief, especially as her PTSD is under control for the moment.

"[Lim's PTSD] is not being addressed head-on right now. It's not like it's gone away, it's just something that she's dealing with," Chang said. "Having come back from Guatemala and having met Dr. Mateo Rendon, there are new beginnings, which is the title of the first episode. I think she's hoping to find some solace there."

And we can't wait to see how that goes.

The Good Doctor Season 5 premieres Monday at 10/9c on ABC.