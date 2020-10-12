The world isn't going to be the same again. Here's your first look at the Season 4 premiere of #TheGoodDoctor. pic.twitter.com/1ftS347AqE — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) October 12, 2020

There was simply no way The Good Doctor wasn't going to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Season 4. As this sneak peek for the two-part premiere of the new season shows, the virus that has dominated our lives for the majority of this year will also play a major role in the lives of our favorite fictional doctors at St. Bonaventure.

Like many of us, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is learning to navigate his relationships in the era of social distancing, and yes, he's also Zooming. He and his girlfriend, Lea (Paige Spara), are seen calling each other frequently, and at one point even sitting on opposite sides of a closed door, as they attempt to figure out how to be a new couple in what is maybe the worst time ever to do that.

As for what's going on in the hospital, the promo also shows the doctors in masks and full-body protective gear as they care for patients. At one point, Shaun proclaims, "I want this to be over," and we couldn't possibly say it better than that.

When we last left The Good Doctor, it was busy breaking our hearts. In the Season 3 finale, Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez), Shaun's teacher, died at St. Bonaventure after an earthquake caused an unseen rupture in his bowel and he went into fatal septic shock. Everyone will without a doubt still be reeling from such a crushing loss in the upcoming season, and we look forward to going through many more boxes of tissues every time we're reminded of it.

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c on ABC.