When it comes to reliving the '80s in the most hilarious fashion possible, The Goldbergs remains undefeated. Even though the gloriously goofy and heartwarming ABC sitcom lampoons the leg warmer era in every episode, it's known for its zany annual tradition of honoring a classic '80s flick, and the Season 8 premiere will be no different.

After taking on iconic films including National Lampoon's Vacation, Dirty Dancing, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and The Goonies, the Goldberg family will take to the skies this time, spoofing the great American comedy Airplane!

In the exclusive clip above, the already wacky family take their penchant for misadventures to the next level in their Airplane! homage, with matriarch Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) driving a flight attendant mad, Adam (Sean Giambrone) somehow squeezing an inflatable into the cockpit, and — Lord help them all — Barry (Troy Gentile) acting as co-pilot. Where exactly they're headed in the episode isn't clear as of yet, but wherever they're going, it's shirley going to be a ride to remember.

The Goldbergs' one-hour Season 8 premiere kicks off Wednesday Oct. 21 at 8/7c on ABC.