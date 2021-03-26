The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Play Who's Better: Sam or Bucky?

One of the most beloved aspects of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is The Odd Couple bickering between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). While the two "co-workers" are working on their team dynamic in the new Disney+ series, TV Guide decided to stir the pot by asking Mackie and Stan which character was better in different scenarios, and then let the barbs start flying. Spoiler alert: We were not disappointed.

Mackie and Stan were able to agree on a few things like Sam has the better haircut and the better weapons, though Mackie couldn't help picking on his co-star for being impressed with Sam's goggles over the animatronic wings he sports while fighting crime. Bucky has the best hard stare though, obviously, and Sam takes the cake for best one-liners because Bucky doesn't like to talk.

However, the main event is discussing who would have made the better best man at Captain America's (Chris Evans) wedding. Let's just say that Bucky's hypothetical best man speech would be... inspired.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues Fridays on Disney+.