The Entire Berserk Manga Series Is on Sale for Black Friday

With Black Friday giving us the opportunity to buy a ton of stuff that we normally couldn't afford or otherwise justify purchasing, and these discounts on the deluxe collections of the acclaimed and beloved Berserk manga certainly fall into that category. While each of these massive deluxe editions usually cost $50 each, they're all marked down this week to some degree, with most of these books going for around $20 less than usual. On top of that, volumes 5 through 12, as well as volume 14, are also a part of a buy 2, get 1 free promotion on all sorts of stuff.

As mentioned above, many of these collections are included in Amazon's B2G1 free Black Friday sale. This bonus deal includes books, movies, music and all sorts of other media--The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie on Blu-ray among them. These bonus savings come on top of their already-marked-down prices. Check it out.

The 14th deluxe volume of the Berserk series--and the final one by the late series creator Kentaro Miura--only just came out on Nov. 21, and includes Berserk Official Guidebook for a ton of extra info about the world of the manga and its lore. While the series continues on despite Miura's death, these 14 books are the definitive Berserk collection.

These deluxe editions each collect multiple of the standard issues--most of them include three issues each. But if you prefer the individual issues, those are also available among those B2G1 free deals. Though with prices the way they are for Black Friday, it's cheaper overall to buy the deluxe books--but the cover art on some of the individual issues is gonna be tough for fans to pass up if they don't already have those.

For those who aren't familiar with the late Kentaro Miura's Berserk, it tells the story of Guts, a mercenary swordsman who was betrayed and killed by his boss, Griffith--Griffith sacrificed all of his own men as part of a ritual to achieve great power, and now Guts is out for revenge, and it's gonna be very bloody. Berserk is widely considered one of the best manga of all time.

Berserk is just one of many manga featured in Amazon's buy two, get one free books sale. Even some popular manga box sets are up for grabs, which means you could get a collection valued at over $100 for free. Take a look at the notable manga box sets in the promotion:

If you want to check out even more books in Amazon's B2G1 free promotion, take a look at our sister site GameSpot's big list of book deals at Amazon.

