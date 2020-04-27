While most television shows have had to trim their productions because of complications from the coronavirus pandemic, Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is doing the opposite. The late-night comedy news show will ballon from 30 minutes long to 45 minutes, starting with Monday night's broadcast, Comedy Central announced Monday.

It's the first time since 1996, when the show was hosted by Craig Kilborn and lasted 60 minutes, that The Daily Show has lasted more than a half hour . The new format is not expected to continue once the world returns to a sense of normalcy.

Here's What to Watch While You're Stuck Inside

The move comes as The Daily Show continues to trend upward as it's transformed itself into The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah, in which the series is produced and performed remotely from host Trevor Noah's house. It got New York governor Andrew Cuomo and medical expert Dr Anthony Fauci's first late-night interviews since the onset of the coronavirus, and has become a go-to destination for late-night news about the pandemic.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs Monday through Thursday at 11/10c on Comedy Central.