The CW Fall 2022 TV Premiere Dates for Walker, All American, The Winchesters, and More

Get ready for new episodes of your favorite shows — and some exciting new ones
The CW is bringing back its beloved teen and young adult dramas and introducing some spin-offs of its most popular series this fall, with two biggies debuting this week. Walker and its brand new spin-off, Walker: Independence, premiere on Thursday, Oct. 6.
But those aren't the only heavy hitters still to come on CW's fall 2022 lineup. All American and spin-off All American: Homecoming return the following week on Oct. 10. And Supernatural fans can tuck into the series premiere of The Winchesters on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
See the complete list of The CW's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl — Season 3 premiere
9 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal — original episode
9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal — encore episode
Sunday, Oct. 2
8 p.m.: Family Law — The CW series premiere
9 p.m: Coroner — Season 4 premiere
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl — original episode
9 p.m.: Kung Fu — Season 3 premiere
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Walker — Season 3 premiere
9 p.m.: Walker: Independence — NEW SERIES
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night One)
Saturday, Oct. 8
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night Two)
Monday, Oct. 10
8 p.m.: All American — Season 5 premiere
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming — Season 2 premiere
Tuesday, Oct. 11
8 p.m.: The Winchesters — NEW SERIES
9 p.m.: Professionals — The CW series premiere
Friday, Oct. 14
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us — Season 9 premiere
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? — Season 19 premiere
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? — encore episode
Saturday, Oct. 22
8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars — NEW SERIES
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals — Season 3 premiere
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals — encore episode