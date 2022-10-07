X

The CW Fall 2022 TV Premiere Dates for All American, The Winchesters, and More

Get ready for new episodes of your favorite shows — and some exciting new ones

Megan Vick

The CW is bringing back two of its most beloved shows this week — All American and spin-off All American: Homecoming. The sports dramas both premiere on Monday, Oct. 10. But the network is also hoping to capitalize on the devoted fanbase of Supernatural, which ended in 2020. The series premiere of brand new Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

See the complete list of The CW's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.

Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl — Season 3 premiere
9 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal — original episode
9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal — encore episode

Sunday, Oct. 2
8 p.m.: Family Law — The CW series premiere
9 p.m: Coroner — Season 4 premiere

Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl — original episode
9 p.m.: Kung Fu — Season 3 premiere

Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Walker — Season 3 premiere
9 p.m.: Walker: Independence — NEW SERIES

Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night One)

Saturday, Oct. 8
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night Two)

Monday, Oct. 10
8 p.m.: All American — Season 5 premiere
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming — Season 2 premiere

Tuesday, Oct. 11
8 p.m.: The Winchesters — NEW SERIES
9 p.m.: Professionals — The CW series premiere

Friday, Oct. 14
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us — Season 9 premiere
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? — Season 19 premiere
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? — encore episode

Saturday, Oct. 22
8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars — NEW SERIES
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals — Season 3 premiere
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals — encore episode

