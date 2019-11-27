The Crown fans haven't seen the last of Claire Foy just yet. It looks like the actress is poised to return to her role as Queen Elizabeth II for at least one key flashback scene in Season 4.

A paparazzi photo obtained by The Daily Mail shows the actress on the set of the Netflix series. Foy appeared to be filming a flashback to then-Princess Elizabeth in her white dress, pearls, and vintage curls delivering her famous 21st birthday speech, which took place in Cape Town, South Africa, in 1947.

The Crown Season 3 Breakout Star Erin Doherty Says Princess Anne Is The Only 'Voice of Reason'

In the speech, Elizabeth accounted for the toll that World War II had taken on the Commonwealth and looked to the future, saying, "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and to the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong. But I shall not have strength to carry out this resolution alone, unless you join in it with me, as I now invite you to do ... God help me to make good my vow, and God bless all of you who are willing to share in it."

Foy won a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown's first two seasons. Olivia Colman took over the role in Season 3, which moves into a new era of the Queen's reign.

The Crown Seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.