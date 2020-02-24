Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) is trying to get her groove back.

In this exclusive clip from The Conners airing Tuesday ("Bad Dads and Grads") Jackie is jumping feet-first into the dating pool, shaking off nervous vibes before a meeting with a suitor she connected with on an app. All dolled up (in a very flattering wrap dress) and ready to hit the town, Jackie has a pre-date sesh with Becky (Lecy Goranson) to calm her nerves and rehearse for the big night.

"I want my outfit to say I'm available but not too available," she says, and that, "I'm 64 but I have the sex drive of a 40-year-old who's newly married." (Just a thought here, Jackie: Have you considered having that printed on a T-shirt?)

20 Shows That Can Help You Live Your Best Life in 2020

Of course, Jackie hasn't had the best luck in the romance department; after confronting Peter (Matthew Broderick) about his cheating, she's been living that single life. As we see in this clip though, Jackie knows her worth and is not trying to waste time on scrubs. Live your best life, Jackie!

Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson, The Conners Photo: ABC

The Conners airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.