The Complete CBS TV Schedule for Fall 2022

Find out when NCIS, Blue Bloods, and FBI are coming back
The fall TV season is just weeks away, which means that all of your favorite procedurals are returning at long last. The CBS fall 2022 schedule is bringing back heavy hitters NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, S.W.A.T., CSI, and The Equalizer, as well as a handful of brand new crime shows hoping to join the ranks of CBS regulars. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon are also returning, along with Bob Hearts Abishola.
But following a particularly brutal cancellation spree back in May, you may notice that several beloved series are off the roster this fall. CBS gave The United States of Al, B Positive, How We Roll, and Good Sam the ax. CBS also canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons, but NBC swooped in to save the reimagined detective drama. (Find out when Magnum returns on NBC's fall schedule.)
CBS will also debut four new shows, including dramas Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd, and reality series The Real Love Boat. The network's anticipated True Lies TV adaptation is being held for midseason.
Check out the full CBS fall schedule below. And see the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Premieres Sept. 19)
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (Premieres Sept. 19)
9 p.m.: NCIS (Premieres Sept. 19)
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (Premieres Sept. 19)
8 p.m.: FBI (Premieres Sept. 20)
9 p.m.: FBI: International (Premieres Sept. 20)
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Premieres Sept. 20)
8 p.m.: Survivor (Premieres Sept. 21)
9 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Premieres Sept. 21)
10 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 5)
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Premieres Sept. 29)
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Premieres Sept. 29)
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Premieres Sept. 29)
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Premieres Sept. 29)
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Premieres Oct. 7)
9 p.m.: Fire Country (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 7)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Premieres Oct. 7)
8 p.m.: Saturday Encores
9 p.m.: Saturday Encores
10 p.m.: 48 Hours (Premieres Sept. 17)
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes (Premieres Oct. 2)
8 p.m.: The Equalizer (Premieres Oct. 2)
9 p.m.: East New York (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2)
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (Premieres Oct. 2)
Fans will have to wait until midseason to see CBS's TV adaptation of True Lies.
Check out trailers for CBS's new shows here.