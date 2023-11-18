The Brand-New Fire TV Soundbar Is Already on Sale for Black Friday

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon's quest to fill your home with its first-party devices isn't ending any time soon, and the newest member of Amazon's hardware family is none other than this Fire TV Soundbar, which was released in September is now going on sale for the first time for Black Friday 2023. This 2.0 soundbar is rocking DTS Virtual:X support for virtual surround sound, and it works great with any smart TV. If you're got a Fire TV display as well, though, you get seamless integration--one remote controls both the soundbar and the TV. For just $99, this deal is a steal. And if you don't have a Fire TV, well, you can pair this budget-friendly soundbar with this steeply discounted 55-inch 4K Fire TV.

By Amazon's standards, the Fire TV Soundbar is a relatively low-key device--there's no Alexa support built-in, for one thing, which is a rarity for Amazon's devices. But that's probably a bonus for a lot of folks who just want an affordable-but-still-quality soundbar for their TV--how many people need an Alexa in their TV soundbar specifically? Most folks who like using Alexa probably already have her in some other device, and this soundbar is designed to integrate seamlessly with Amazon's other, Alexa-powered home entertainment devices anyway.

In addition to using it for your TV's sound, the Fire TV Soundbar comes with bluetooth support, so you can easily listen to music from your phone or other devices. There aren't a ton of frills here otherwise, but, again, that's not really a problem--it has all the functions most people will use it for, and for just $100, there's plenty of bang for your buck in this deal.

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is far from the only great Amazon Fire TV product on sale at Amazon for Black Friday 2023. Here's a quick look at the other key deals, including discounts on all models of the Fire TV Stick, 4K TVs, and budget-friendly tablets. And if you're looking for some new movies to test your new gear with, Amazon and Best Buy have some tremendous 4K Blu-ray deals on movies and TV box sets.

Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.