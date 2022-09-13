Join or Sign In
One thing's for sure: Ryan is not OK
The Boys Season 3 was, again, f-cking diabolical. An exploding penis! A dildo fight! An orgy for supes! It's hard to imagine how The Boys Season 4 will top these supe-fying moments, but given that the Amazon Prime Video series has rarely disappointed us across its three seasons, we are hopeful. The third installment of the superhero drama finished airing in July 2022, and we're keeping a close eye on updates about The Boys Season 4.
Developed by Eric Kripke and based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show follows a group of mostly ordinary humans (a.k.a. The Boys) as they fight to expose the corruption and crimes of a megacorporation named Vought — and the superheroes it employs.
So much happened in the final episodes of Season 3. The Seven only has three superheroes remaining — Homelander (Antony Starr), the Deep (Chace Crawford), and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) only has a few months left to live after taking too many doses of Temp V. Homelander has reunited with his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), and while Ryan has been a relatively sweet boy thus far, the final scene of The Boys Season 3 showed us an alarming side of him: After his father murdered someone in the middle of the street, a smirk crept across Ryan's face. Yikes!
Ryan will undoubtedly be a major part of The Boys Season 4. Besides that, we don't have much information about the next installment. Here's everything we know so far about The Boys Season 4.
No release date has been announced for The Boys Season 4, but production for the next installment has started. On Aug. 22, showrunner Kripke made a post with the caption "Day One" and an image of what looks like the script for Episode 401, titled "Department of Dirty Tricks."
Members of the cast also posted about the new season on social media. "Today we start work on season 4," wrote Jack Quaid, who stars as Hughie. "This photo is from the first day The Boys were all on set as a team during season 1."
The Boys announced two new cast members on Aug. 1. Susan Heyward will star as Sister Stage and Valorie Curry will play Firecracker in Season 4. Both of these characters are superheroes. Amazon also shared that Crovetti, who plays Ryan, has been upped to series regular. "These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys," Kripke wrote of the news. "You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous."
On Aug. 25, Deadline reported that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will join the cast of The Boys as a recurring guest star. Amazon did not share the character Morgan will play. The actor previously worked with Kripke on The CW's Supernatural, where Morgan starred as John Winchester. "Can't tell you how excited I am! Big thanks to @therealKripke and @AMCPlus & @TheBoysTV for finding a way with both schedules," Morgan wrote on Twitter after the announcement. "No easy task. SO DAMN STOKED!!"
As for the rest of the cast, we are expecting Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Claudia Doumit, and Colby Minifie to return.
The first three seasons of The Boys are available to stream.